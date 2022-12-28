Ricky Martín shows off his Zamba steps and is mocked online (VIDEO)

Ricky Martin was harshly criticized.

The video was shared on social media.

He was celebrating his 51st birthday.

Recently, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin celebrated his birthday in a big way, so he shared a bit of his joy on social media. However, it seems it didn’t go well at all. Martin showed off his Zamba steps and was mocked online.

An Instagram video shared by El Gordo y la Flaca showed how the beloved singer went all out, along with his friends, family and others close to him. Well, in addition, his birthday falls on Christmas Eve.

Ricky Martín shows off his Zamba steps

In the video, Ricky, now 51 years old, appears showing off his best Zamba steps on the dance floor while behind him played batucada (music with Brazilian rhythms) that enlivened the event, which undoubtedly gave the singer a lot of atmosphere.

While Martín danced to the beat of the music, statuesque dancers in riské carnival attire moved around him. It was almost like they were putting on a show with the Puerto Rican star.