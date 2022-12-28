Ricky Martín shows off his Zamba steps and is mocked online (VIDEO)
Ricky Martin was harshly criticized for his dancing. The video was shared on social media. He was celebrating his 51st birthday.
Recently, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin celebrated his birthday in a big way, so he shared a bit of his joy on social media. However, it seems it didn’t go well at all. Martin showed off his Zamba steps and was mocked online.
An Instagram video shared by El Gordo y la Flaca showed how the beloved singer went all out, along with his friends, family and others close to him. Well, in addition, his birthday falls on Christmas Eve.
In the video, Ricky, now 51 years old, appears showing off his best Zamba steps on the dance floor while behind him played batucada (music with Brazilian rhythms) that enlivened the event, which undoubtedly gave the singer a lot of atmosphere.
While Martín danced to the beat of the music, statuesque dancers in riské carnival attire moved around him. It was almost like they were putting on a show with the Puerto Rican star.
Ricky Martin is mocked online
However, the comments from followers and haters didn’t wait: “Why put ballerinas on him? Better dancers.” “He wants to dance just like the girl, the dancer.” “It seems that he gets tired quickly and no longer has as much condition as before.”
But Ricky Martin’s teasing was just beginning: “When the ants are biting you.” “Ridiculous.” “He wants to be the dancer.” “I don’t understand, if he is gay why take women.” and “My God! What energy does that man have? that he envy,” to highlight a few. Click here to see the video of how Ricky Martín showing off his Zamba steps.
Ricky has been celebrating his birthday for two weeks
It seems that the criticism and negative comments do not affect the popular singer, since recently he appeared happier than ever. He even shared that he has been celebrating his birthday for two weeks.
On his official Instagram account, where he has more than 17.6 million followers, he recently shared an image of himself on Christmas eve, where he wrote: “Starting to celebrate my birthday at 3…2…1.”
Fans did not hesitate to congratulate him
As expected, his loyal fans congratulated Ricky Martín: “Happy birthday Ricky and Merry Christmas, have a nice time, kisses.” “Have a Merry Christmas, and an excellent start to the year.”
In addition, some others commented: “Handsome, another year is coming, may God bless you with many healthy and handsome years.” “How not to love this person, if his smile transmits peace,” and “Congratulations kid.”