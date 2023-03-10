Republican politicians push to deploy the military at the border.

They say the drug cartels should be considered terrorists.

They want to destroy their drug making facilities.

Republicans in congress want the US to declare war on Mexican drug traffickers, calling them terrorist groups. Their rhetoric took a turn on Wednesday with the introduction of two bills that would militarize the border.

Roger Marshall and Rick Scott introduced their bills in response to last Friday’s kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, on the Texas border. Two of the Americans were murdered in the incident.

Republicans declare war on Mexican drug traffickers

According to EFE, Republican politicians seek to declare war on Mexican drug traffickers, setting their sights on the Gulf, Northeast, Jalisco Nueva Generación and Sinaloa cartels. In addition to labeling them terrorist groups, they want to be able to freeze their assets.

“They have terrorized Americans for decades. We are going to destroy their business model and lifestyle because our national security depends on taking decisive action,” Senator Lindsay Graham said in a press conference. The senators also want the US Army to be authorized to intervene against these organizations wherever they are. “Not to invade Mexico or shoot down Mexican aircraft, but to destroy their laboratories.”