Immigrants will be greatly affected.

President Biden vows a veto if the law makes it to his desk.

House Republicans pass new asylum restrictions. The United States is implementing new restrictions on its border with Mexico to try to stop migrants from crossing illegally and instead encourage them to apply for asylum online through a new process. The changes come simultaneously with the end of the asylum restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Title 42 was the emergency health regulation put in place by President Donald Trump in March 2020. This regulation allowed the US authorities to immediately reject migrants who arrived at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Title 42 comes to an end and chaos ensues

Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to continue building the border wall between the United States and Mexico and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers, a move that creates hardline opposition to the policies of President Joe Biden just as migrants flock to the border after the end of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law. Democrats, who have close control in the Senate, have labeled the measures as “cruel” and “anti-immigrant”. In addition, The Associated Press reports that Biden has promised to veto it.