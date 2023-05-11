Republican Congressman George Santos is arrested and faces 13 charges

George Santos has been arrested.

He was indicted on 13 different charges, according to the DOJ.

He is accused of money laundering and fraud.

New York Republican Congressman George Santos, famous for the web of falsehoods he concocted to get elected, was arrested Wednesday and charged with thirteen counts, according to the Justice Department. The thirteen charges include fraud, money laundering and making false statements.

He is also being charged with theft of public funds, according to the official document which details each of the crimes. EFE revealed that the DOJ pointed out that Santos is innocent until proven otherwise, but if that happens “he faces a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison for the most serious charges.”

George Santos appears before a judge

Santos will appear before a federal judge in the district of Central Islip, in the New York county of Suffolk (Long Island). He has said that he is innocent and will not resign while the case plays out.

EFE revealed that the Department of Justice stated that he is suspected of “embezzling donations from his supporters, fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits and lying to the Chamber of Representatives.“