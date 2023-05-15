Republican Senator John Kennedy goes on racist tirade against Mexicans

Senator John Kennedy lashed out at a hearing with DEA administrator Ann Milgrim.

He wants the US military to enter Mexico.

Kennedy blames Mexico for fentanyl trafficking in the US. During a hearing with Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) administrator Anne Milgram, Republican Senator John Kennedy lashed out at Mexicans, sparking angry responses on social media. In the hearing, topics of interest to both the United States and Mexico were discussed, including the fight against fentanyl and the Mexican cartels in charge of distributing the drug. However, at one point the questioning became controversial. Louisiana senator blames Mexico for organized crime While issues about the distribution of fentanyl in the United States were being addressed, Louisiana Senator John Neely Kennedy had some harsh words for Mexicans, saying they owe the US for being in the position they are today. His comments unleashed fury of among the Mexican public on social media. He said that Mexico owes its success to the American people, according to Sipse.

Senator Kennedy wants the US military to enter Mexico The Republican senator rebuked Anne Milgram, in a hearing addressing drug trafficking from Mexico. He also asked that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador allow the US military to fight cartels in Mexico. A number of Republican senators have been making similar demands about addressing the fentanyl crisis in the United States.

Senator John Kennedy says Mexicans would be “eating cat food” without the US Journalist Joaquín López Doriga, shared a video highlighting the senator’s most offensive remarks, “Our economy is 18 times bigger than Mexico, we buy $400 billion from them every year,” he began. He added without the help of the US, Mexicans “would be eating cat food out of a can and living in a tent behind an Outback.”

Internet users were quick to respond the remarks “Why don’t you and President Biden, without embarrassing anyone, pick up the phone and call President López Obrador and make him a deal that he can’t refuse to allow our military and officers to enter Mexico and work with the military to stop the cartels? Why don’t they do that?” Kennedy kept insisting. His words provoked an immediate reaction from internet users, “Americans are running out of patience… someone is going to end up impaled by the War Czars.” “He is very angry because his wife died before he got to know Cataratas of Paradise.” “This is bread and circuses my dear. They are desperately looking for pretexts to create business through war.”