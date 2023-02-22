Bill Shields dies at 70 years of age.

The legendary reporter passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“He had an incredible ability to tell stories.” Legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields had passed away at the age of 70. Immediately, people took to social media to offer condolences to his friends and family. Bill Shields died on Friday night after a courageous, multi-year battle with cancer. The news broke on social media The reporter is remembered for his charming personality and his passionate reporting. Reporter Bill Shields dies Shields was a well-known figure and he undoubtedly earned his place on television as he kept viewers informed of what was happening around the world. Even in severe weather, he demonstrated his professionalism and continued reporting, according to CBS. Hundreds mourned his passing on social media, including his colleagues at WBZ-TV, who highlighted his great work over a long career that ended due to a terrible illness.

Reporter Bill Shields was battling cancer The beloved reporter fought cancer twice during his reporting career and always kept his spirits up, despite his illness. Last November, Shields announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to The Sun. “I have a different kind of cancer now. I have two types! Mentally, it’s a longer haul, but we’re getting through it. We’re still laughing,” Shields said. His fans always offered their support to the legendary reporter. And his wife, Katherine, never left his side.

WBZ-TV manager says a final goodbye The president and general manager of WBZ-TV, Justin Draper, posted an emotional message on social media: “I had the pleasure of working with Bill in the mid to late 2000s. Bill had an incredible ability to count personal stories with humanity, dignity and grace.” “Bill was an amazing journalist and storyteller who also made us laugh along the way. Bill was a legend at WBZ, reporting for the station for over 41 years before retiring in September 2021. My condolences and prayers go out to all of Bill’s family and friends,” Draper added.

Shields’ colleagues remember him fondly Sheilds’ colleagues shared fond memories of the dedicated reporter: “Knowing this day would come doesn’t make it any easier. Bill was simply the best. I will miss everything about him: his sense of humor, his energy, his joy for life. Just thinking about his laughter makes me smile on a day when I’m very, very sad. Rest in peace Billy. We love you,” said WBZ host Lisa Hughes. “Bill Shields took a bite out of life. He was my friend, but really, he was everyone’s friend. A Texas boy who embraced New England and LOVED telling stories here. I can’t even think of him without a smile,” WBZ TV presenter Paula Ebben tweeted.