Mass shooting in Orlando, Florida.

A reporter and cameraman were shot while covering the shooting.

The reporter and a 9-year-old girl were killed.

Three dead after a mass shooting in Orlando, Florida. Authorities confirmed a series of shootings in the Pine Hills neighborhood. As media outlets gathered to report on the shooting, chaos broke out.

According to reports from authorities, a reporter and a Spectrum News 13 cameraman were shot while reporting on the scene. A 9-year-old girl was also killed.

Reporter shot while covering Pine Hills shooting

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said late Wednesday that a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood left two people dead and two others seriously injured. Similarly, he said a News 13 reporter was killed and a News 13 photographer was seriously injured in the shooting.

The incident occurred when a shooting was reported at a Pine Hills residence. Police immediately responded and found a 9-year-old girl and her mother shot, Sheriff Mina said. The little girl died at the hospital.