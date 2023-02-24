Reporter and photographer were shot while covering fatal shooting in Florida
Mass shooting in Orlando, Florida. A reporter and cameraman were shot while covering the shooting. The reporter and a 9-year-old girl were killed.
- Mass shooting in Orlando, Florida.
- A reporter and cameraman were shot while covering the shooting.
- The reporter and a 9-year-old girl were killed.
Three dead after a mass shooting in Orlando, Florida. Authorities confirmed a series of shootings in the Pine Hills neighborhood. As media outlets gathered to report on the shooting, chaos broke out.
According to reports from authorities, a reporter and a Spectrum News 13 cameraman were shot while reporting on the scene. A 9-year-old girl was also killed.
Reporter shot while covering Pine Hills shooting
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said late Wednesday that a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood left two people dead and two others seriously injured. Similarly, he said a News 13 reporter was killed and a News 13 photographer was seriously injured in the shooting.
The incident occurred when a shooting was reported at a Pine Hills residence. Police immediately responded and found a 9-year-old girl and her mother shot, Sheriff Mina said. The little girl died at the hospital.
Reporter killed in Florida shooting: Suspect Arrested
Upon investigating, Orange County authorities said multiple people were injured after gunshots were heard in Florida on Wednesday night. Police have arrested a suspect, according to The Sun.
Investigators said 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses is charged in this case and also in a shooting at the same location earlier that day that left a woman in her 20s dead. Sheriff Mina stated that Moses has a long criminal record.
Reporter’s death confirmed
During his press conference, he added that the reporter and photographer were in a vehicle that was not clearly marked as a news car when they were shot. Several people were injured after the shooting on Wednesday night.
The news reporter and cameraman were working inside a car when the man approached them and opened fire, according to WFTV reporter Nick Papantonis. The sheriff said the two shootings were connected.
Two shootings were connected
There was an earlier shooting at that location which occurred around 11:15 am. Officers discovered a female in her 20s who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. So far they have not provided further information regarding the incidents.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared the news of the tragedy on its Twitter account: “Multiple people shot on Hialeah street, the same scene as a homicide today. One person has been arrested. We will update as soon as possible.”