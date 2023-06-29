The remains of missing actor Julian Sands have been found.

He disappeared while hiking in California on January 13, 2023.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to confirm his cause of death.

Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the 1980s and 1990s, was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he went missing while hiking, authorities said Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, an investigation confirmed that the remains of a hiker found Sunday belonged to Sands. The body was found near Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Police Department said.

The 65-year-old actor was an experienced hiker and lived in Los Angeles. He was reported missing on January 13 after heading up the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of the city.

Teams aided by drones and helicopters had searched for him several times, but were hampered by wintry conditions that lasted until the recent spring. Finally, some civilian hikers found his remains.