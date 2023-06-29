The remains of missing actor Julian Sands have been found
Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the 1980s and 1990s, was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he went missing while hiking, authorities said Tuesday.
According to The Associated Press, an investigation confirmed that the remains of a hiker found Sunday belonged to Sands. The body was found near Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Police Department said.
The 65-year-old actor was an experienced hiker and lived in Los Angeles. He was reported missing on January 13 after heading up the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of the city.
Teams aided by drones and helicopters had searched for him several times, but were hampered by wintry conditions that lasted until the recent spring. Finally, some civilian hikers found his remains.
The chances of Sands being found alive were slim
The chances of Sands being found alive had long since dwindled to almost nothing, but the Sheriff’s Department, which conducted an official search the day before he was found, stressed that the case was still active.
An autopsy has been performed, but more test results are needed before a cause of death can be determined, authorities said.
Sands began his acting career in England
Sands, who was born, raised and began acting in England, has worked steadily in film and television, amassing more than 150 credits in a 40-year career. Over a span of 10 years, from 1985 to 1995, he played leading roles in a series of acclaimed films.
After studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London Sands developed his career in theater and film, playing small roles in films such as Oxford Blues and The Killing Fields.
An illustrious career
He finally landed the starring role of George Emerson, who falls for Helena Bonham Carter’s Lucy Honeychurch while vacationing in Tuscany, in the 1985 British romance, A Room With a View. The film from director James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award for Best Film and was nominated for eight Oscars, winning three.
Following this success, Sands moved to the United States to pursue his career in Hollywood. He played the lead role in the 1989 horror fantasy Warlock and its sequel. In the 1990 horror comedy Arachnophobia, with Jeff Daniels and John Goodman, Sands played an entomologist specializing in spiders.