Relatives seek justice for two missing men.

After 36 hours of searching, Maikel Romero and Anthony Montañez were found in the morgue.

Denver authorities responded to questions. AFTER DAYS OF SEARCHING, THEY WERE FOUND! Maikel Romero and Anthony Montañez were missing for 36 hours while their relatives searched all over Colorado, until the Denver authorities reported that they were in a morgue. Their families asked that the events surrounding their deaths be investigated and want to know why the men weren’t identified sooner. The family explained that when they searched for Romero, several things in his house didn’t seem right. WHAT HAPPENED TO MAIKEL ROMERO AND ANTHONY MONTAÑEZ? Full of pain, with flowers in their hands and tears in their eyes, Maikel Romero’s family said their last goodbyes with more questions than answers about the events surrounding his death. “It’s all very strange. We don’t know what happened and he’s no longer alive to say anything,” Fabián Ibáñez, Maikel Romero’s boyfriend, told MundoNOW.

How were the men found? Maikel, 25, was found dead in a Colorado morgue, along with Antony Montañez, after they had been missing for more than thirty hours. Both had died, according to the police, in a spectacular car accident but police were slow to identify them because they didn’t have their IDs on them.

Why is the family asking for a deeper investigation? This is why the families of both men say they want the authorities to investigate further. “We want you to review the cameras at the traffic lights. Knowing well what happened before, after and during the crash,” said Yuri Montañez. She believes that something else happened before the accident that could have led to their deaths.

What inconsistencies are there in the investigation? "We don't quite understand anything. That is why I am here to ask that they investigate and that they get to the bottom of it," Montañez said. The two young men, of Venezuelan origin, had left a local bar and arrived at Romero's apartment, this was the last that was heard of them. The next thing they saw was Maikel Romero's apartment "turned into a mess" when his loved ones were looking for him non-stop. An exclusive video shared with MundoNOW shows this.

What did the police say? We contacted the Denver Police Department who are investigating the traffic accident. Their spokesman, Jay Casillas, told MundoNOW that the case is active and they cannot provide further details, but for now the detectives have not found anything suspicious. While the Aurora police, who were conducting the search when they were missing, indicated in an email that the case had been assigned to the major crimes unit but that so far there was no indication of "foul play" or criminal activity.