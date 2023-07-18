Two regional Mexican singers were detained by the LAPD.

A third man who was with them was arrested.

Regional Mexican singers detained at gunpoint by the LAPD According to KTLA News, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that officers were conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 am on Sunday. The incident occurred near the area of ​​Hawthorn Avenue and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood. During the traffic stop the authorities intercepted a Rolls-Royce and a Cadillac Escalade and discovered that one of the detained men was in possession of a weapon. He was identified as the manager of one of the singers.

One man was arrested during the traffic stop in LA According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man arrested for possession of a weapon identified himself as one of the singers’ managers. However, it was not immediately known who he was associated with. It turned out he had an outstanding warrant. According to KTLA News, the singers were identified as Calle 24 and Chino Pacas. They are signed with Street Mob Records, which is associated with Jesús Ortiz Paz who is leader of the group Fuerza Regida.

The singers were released According to KTLA News the regional Mexican group Fuerz Regida played a concert on Saturday night at the BMO Stadium, in which Calle 24 and Chino Pacas took the stage as special guests. After being detained by the LAPD and their manager was arrested, the singers were both released with no charges.