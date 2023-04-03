Target has recalled children’s pajamas due to fire risk.

The items were sold in Australian stores and online.

What pajamas are dangerous for children?

Authorities have issued a safety alert about an item that could pose a danger to little ones. They have issued a recall of children’s pajamas sold at Target due to fire risk because they don’t meet size requirements.

According to News.com, several children’s pajama sets sold at Target have been recalled after they were found to pose a potential fire hazard to children. The three long-sleeved pajama sets were sold in Target stores in Australia and online between January 5 and March 8, 2023.

Recall of children’s pajamas sold at Target due to fire risk

The sets that could pose a risk include: A Bambi Cream set with a cream top and pink pants, a Bunny Pink set with a pink top and pants and a Heart Cream set with a cream top and pink pants.

“The garments do not meet the size requirements of the mandatory safety standard for children’s sleepwear,” reported News.com. “Due to the loose fit of the garments, they can present a fire hazard to the wearer if exposed to a heat source or flame.”