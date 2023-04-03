Search

Recall of children's pajamas sold at Target due to fire risk

Recall of children’s pajamas sold at Target due to fire risk

By 
  • Target has recalled children’s pajamas due to fire risk.
  • The items were sold in Australian stores and online.
  • What pajamas are dangerous for children?

Authorities have issued a safety alert about an item that could pose a danger to little ones. They have issued a recall of children’s pajamas sold at Target due to fire risk because they don’t meet size requirements.

According to News.com, several children’s pajama sets sold at Target have been recalled after they were found to pose a potential fire hazard to children. The three long-sleeved pajama sets were sold in Target stores in Australia and online between January 5 and March 8, 2023.

PHOTO: Capture website News.com

The sets that could pose a risk include: A Bambi Cream set with a cream top and pink pants, a Bunny Pink set with a pink top and pants and a Heart Cream set with a cream top and pink pants.

“The garments do not meet the size requirements of the mandatory safety standard for children’s sleepwear,” reported News.com. “Due to the loose fit of the garments, they can present a fire hazard to the wearer if exposed to a heat source or flame.”

PHOTO: Capture website News.com

Consumers and shoppers are urgently urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to a Target store for a full refund to benefit the purchase of the highly dangerous pajamas.

The identification numbers of the affected garments are: 67137114, 67137121, 67137138, 67137145, 67137152, 67137169, 67137176, 67258475, 67258482, 67258499, 67258505, 67258512, 67258529, 67258536, 67265657, 67265664, 67265671, 67265688, 67265695, 67265701 and 67265718.

Today
National
