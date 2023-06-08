Boppy Newborn Loungers recalled due to suffocation risk.

The federal government issued a warning about the loungers.

The Boppy loungers have been linked to at least 10 infant deaths. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has urged parents to stop using Boppy Newborn Loungers due to suffocation risk. At least eight infants died between 2015 and 2020 before the items were recalled. Since then, two more infants have died. The Boppy Loungers were sold at major retailers, including Walmart and Target. Now officials are urging consumers not to purchase these items second-hand or through online marketplaces that are still listing them on their sites, according to CNN.

Boppy loungers recalled due to suffocation risk According to The Sun, the recall applies to three items from the The Boppy Company located in Golden, Colorado. The loungers for newborns were recalled after several babies died. Anyone who has purchased a Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger or Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger is urged to stop using it immediately.

The Boppy loungers were originally recalled in 2021 The loungers present a suffocation risk if babies roll off onto another surface or are placed in the lounger in a position that makes it difficult to breathe. In 2021, the product was withdrawn from the market after eight babies died between December 2015 and June 2020. Two more infants have died since the recall and the CPSC is issuing another warning to parents. The popular baby lounger, which ranged in price from $30 to $44, was previously sold at retailers across the country, including Walmart and Target along with Amazon and Pottery Barn Kids according to The Sun.

Customers who purchased one of the loungers will receive a refund after purchase According to The Sun, more than 3 million of the loungers were sold during the time they were on the market from 2004 to this 2021. It is illegal for recalled products to be re-sold through any other marketplace. «Our hearts ache for anyone who has lost a child,» Boppy co-CEO Amy St Germain said. If you purchased a lounger in any of the three models listed, you must contact the Boppy Company for a full refund.