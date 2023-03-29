Heartbreaking! Rebecca Jones and Alejandro Camacho’s son is seen leaving her funeral (VIDEO)
Rebecca Jones' death devastated her loved ones. Her son Maximiliano was photographed looking distraught after her funeral.
The death of actress Rebecca Jones at the age of 65 has devastated her family, colleagues and friends, not to mention her fans who remember her with great affection as one of the great soap stars. Maximiliano, the son she shared with Alejandro Camacho, was seen leaving her funeral.
Little is known about Maximiliano Camacho, who Rebecca Jones called her “miracle” since she struggled to get pregnant. She had two painful miscarriages that almost made her give up on trying to have children. However, when she least expected it, her dream came true.
Rebecca Jones’ son looked devastated
Rebecca Jones shared very few photos of her 33-year-old son Maximiliano Camacho, who is a musician, on Instagram. She mostly posted childhood pics since apparently the young man didn’t want to be in the spotlight.
However, in November 2022 Rebecca Jones posted a very nice photo that no one realized would be the last photo of the two of them she would share.
Maximiliano was seen leaving Rebecca Jones’ funeral
According to Rebecca Jones’s spokesperson, the actress planned her funeral ahead of time, so she knew she may be dying. Still, her loved ones are still suffering her loss.
Imagen Televisión’s morning show Sale el Sol captured her son Maximiliano and her ex Alejandro Camacho in a car outside the funeral home while the press tried to obtain a statement. The young musician did something surprising.
Alejandro Camacho and Rebecca Jones’ son crouched down to avoid the cameras
Maximiliano, who was wearing a white shirt and a salmon-colored hat, crouched down so that no one would see his face at such a difficult moment. Meanwhile, his visibly shaken dad opted to wave to the media but continued driving.
The comments in the video sympathized with what Rebecca Jones’s son is going through: “Mr. Camacho protects his son, who faces great pain for the loss of his mother!” “It may look bad for some that Mr. Camacho and son didn’t stop to talk to the press. But, what the hell are they going to ask you.” “The press must respect, because the pain that each person feels in grief has no words.”
A lack of respect?
People said Maximiliano’s attitude was understandable because he’s going through a difficult time so people demanded that his grief be respected: “At that time everything hurts and one wants nothing more than to try to put up with those feelings.” “Oh, reporters shouldn’t be reckless. You must understand the pain of the family, respect them.”
More people opined: “May she rest in peace Rebecca Jones Comfort for family and friends.” “Why not let them grieve without harassing them, the pain felt when a loved one dies is enough!” “The press should understand those moments, give them their space…” “It’s a very difficult and painful moment, they don’t have to give interviews, their pain must be respected, may Rebeca rest in peace.”