Rebecca Jones’ death devastated her loved ones.

Her son was photographed looking distraught after her funeral.

Maximiliano and the actress did something that nobody expected.

The death of actress Rebecca Jones at the age of 65 has devastated her family, colleagues and friends, not to mention her fans who remember her with great affection as one of the great soap stars. Maximiliano, the son she shared with Alejandro Camacho, was seen leaving her funeral.

Little is known about Maximiliano Camacho, who Rebecca Jones called her “miracle” since she struggled to get pregnant. She had two painful miscarriages that almost made her give up on trying to have children. However, when she least expected it, her dream came true.

Rebecca Jones’ son looked devastated

Rebecca Jones shared very few photos of her 33-year-old son Maximiliano Camacho, who is a musician, on Instagram. She mostly posted childhood pics since apparently the young man didn’t want to be in the spotlight.

However, in November 2022 Rebecca Jones posted a very nice photo that no one realized would be the last photo of the two of them she would share.