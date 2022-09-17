At least 20% of men have been unfaithful to one of their partners.

Lack of love or interest is given as one of the main reasons for infidelity.

Science has been able to prove that men are more likely to cheat.

Find out the four main reasons why men tend to be unfaithful! There can be many reasons behind a man’s infidelity. Science has been able to show that men are more likely to cheat on their partner with another person.

In various scientific studies, at least 20% of men have reported being unfaithful on at least one occasion. This refers specifically to engaging in sexual relations outside the marriage or monogamous relationship, according to the General Social Survey (GSS). Here are four possible reasons behind a man’s infidelity. Get to know them!

Lack of love or interest

Some scientific studies carried out with men who have admitted to cheating on their partners have found that many of them justify or explain their reason for cheating by saying that they have lost interest in their partner or that the love between them has decreased considerably.

This lack of love or interest, in most cases, has led them to go in search of new love interests or, well, to explore new dynamics with other sexual partners without having officially ended their current relationship.