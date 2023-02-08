4 reasons not to give your cell phone or tablet to your baby

Did you know that 80% of children in the US have access to a tablet?

Learn about why you shouldn’t give your electronic devices to your baby! According to the American Association of Pediatrics, it is advisable to avoid sharing electronic devices such as tablets and cell phones with children under 18 months of age. If you do, you should limit them to one hour a day.

A 2017 Common Sense Media study found that at least 80% of children in the US have access to a mobile device, which poses several risks, especially when it comes to their health. Here are four reasons why you should not give your devices to a baby!

4. Dangers of cell phones and tablets: They promote poor posture

One of the main dangers of giving a cell phone or a tablet to a baby is that it can lead to bad posture. Various scientific studies have focused on analyzing how the constant use of mobile devices affects the human body. Babies may not always find a comfortable position to hold a tablet, which could lead to hunching over for prolonged periods.

As a result of this, many children and adults often report back, shoulder or head pain. This is especially dangerous for babies, since science has not yet been able to define what the long-term effects of using mobile devices in babies would be.