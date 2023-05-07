The former reality show contestant breaks his silence.

Raúl García confirms the rumors!

The popular influencer is in love. The third season of La Casa de los Famosos has ended, and it brought many surprises. We were also able to meet new personalities who, through the Telemundo reality show, have become well-known. One of them is influencer Raúl García and, although he did not win the reality show, he won the love of the people. The young man, who has a boyfriend, began to raise suspicions about a possible breakup after they stopped following each other on Instagram. Now he has broken his silence. Raúl García from LCDLF confirms suspicions Just days after the popular reality show came to an end, Raul Garcia and his boyfriend surprised their Instagram followers with a shocking revelation. Fans of La Casa de los Famosos contestant made a surprising discovery. According to Hoy Día’s Instagram, the couple had stopped following each other on social media. This raised suspicion of a split and even sparked rumors that Raul has a new love.

Internet users say that Raul could have fallen in love with someone else on the reality show After Hoy Día’s post about Raúl and his boyfriend, fans began to flood his social media with questions about what was going on. Comments included: “Raúl fell in love with José and well, we all saw that chemistry between them. Let them overcome their difficulties.” “In the reality show, Raúl was very uncomfortable with the boyfriend’s admission. You could see it coming.” “I don’t understand why they left each other, they looked so in love.”

Raúl García breaks his silence Raul Garcia, who is passionate about gardening, broke his silence on Instagram and said: “The first thing they say is that I am now full of myself, that I am a totally different person and they are right about one thing. I am a different person, in that I feel more capable, more free to express myself, physically I have more strength.” “If I was able to go home, I could be there for three months, put up with all those emotions, because then I am capable of doing a lot of things and that did make me grow and feel much better, that I can do things for myself,” Raúl clarified.

Did he fall in love on La Casa de los Famosos? However, as Raúl’s stories progress, he reveals: “They also told me that I ‘fell in love’ at home, listen to me, I’m going to confess because they are my friends … yes I fell in love.” “I fell in love with life, with myself, I learned to love myself again as a person, to value myself, to teach that sometimes it’s okay to take time, because I had never taken time for myself, and you know what? I fell in love with that feeling, many people told me, ‘I value you, I love you,’ but I didn’t feel that for myself.”