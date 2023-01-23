Raúl de Molina’s wife wants to take Jackie Guerrido’s job (VIDEO)
Raúl de Molina's wife wants to take Jackie Guerrido's job. She wants to be the new weather girl. Jackie reacted to the suggestion.
- Raúl de Molina’s wife wants to take Jackie Guerrido’s job.
- She wants to be the new weather girl.
- Jackie reacted to the suggestion.
In a video shared on social media, Raúl Molina’s wife’s desire to steal Jackie Guerrido’s job was revealed. The weather girl from Primer Impacto quickly reacted to Raúl’s suggestion.
During a family outing, the presenter better known as “El Gordo” pointed out that his wife wanted the weather girl’s job. The video shared by Raúl on his personal account shows a family moment with him, his wife and his daughter.
Raúl de Molina and his family outings
On the personal account of the El Gordo y la Flaca host, we can see how he often enjoys the company of his loved ones. Photographs of his family dominate his social media.
Often accompanied by his daughter and his wife, Raúl de Molina frequently poses smiling in his social media posts. Therefore, it was not surprising to see a video of the presenter on a family outing, however, it was what Raúl’s said that caught people’s attention.
Raúl de Molina’s wife wants to take Jackie Guerrido’s job
Raúl de Molina shared a video on Instagram in which he, his wife, and their daughter are getting into their vehicle after a meal. The host explains that they just finished eating and proceeds to show who he’s with.
After his daughter Mía waved to the camera, he proceeded to focus on Millie, who also gave a short wave. After joking that it was the only thing they knew how to say, his wife made a comment about the weather. “It’s a little cold in Miami,” to which Molina laughed and asked, “Do you think you’re Jackie Guerrido with the weather forecast?” All three laughed.
Jackie Guerrido reacts to Raúl de Molina’s video
After the presenter shared the video accompanied by the message: “It seems that @cubapalm is ‘the weather girl now,'” referring to his wife’s comments about the weather. The real weather girl, Jackie Guerrido, commented on the post.
The video of the family moment with Raúl de Molina, his daughter and his wife was quickly filled with comments from those who found the video funny. The Primer Impacto weather girl added: “Haha! Come on Millie!” accompanied by some emojis. Guerrido supported Millie’s idea.
The presenter attacked Miss Universe
Presenter Raúl de Molina recently attacked the Miss Universe pageant and stressed how he did not agree with the results of the competition. He shared a video where he appears with Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel.
“Here I am with the real winner of Miss Universe of this year” the video begins as Dudamel laughs. The presenter says that Miss Venezuela should have won, while Dudamel thanked him. “I think you deserved it,” were Raúl’s final words. Click to see the video of his family HERE.