Raúl de Molina’s wife wants to take Jackie Guerrido’s job (VIDEO)

Raúl de Molina’s wife wants to take Jackie Guerrido’s job.

She wants to be the new weather girl.

Jackie reacted to the suggestion.

In a video shared on social media, Raúl Molina’s wife’s desire to steal Jackie Guerrido’s job was revealed. The weather girl from Primer Impacto quickly reacted to Raúl’s suggestion.

During a family outing, the presenter better known as “El Gordo” pointed out that his wife wanted the weather girl’s job. The video shared by Raúl on his personal account shows a family moment with him, his wife and his daughter.

Raúl de Molina and his family outings

On the personal account of the El Gordo y la Flaca host, we can see how he often enjoys the company of his loved ones. Photographs of his family dominate his social media.

Often accompanied by his daughter and his wife, Raúl de Molina frequently poses smiling in his social media posts. Therefore, it was not surprising to see a video of the presenter on a family outing, however, it was what Raúl’s said that caught people’s attention.