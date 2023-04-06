Raúl de Molina shakes his hips with a belly dancer.

The Univision host moves his hips like never before.

El Gordo Molina shows off his vacation.

Raúl de Molina with a belly dancer. The beloved presenter of the popular Univisión show El Gordo y La Flaca is known to be active on social media, sharing moments from his daily life.

Sometimes, Raúl de Molina is very discreet and decides to keep it professional, but recently a video began to circulate where he is seen enjoying life, dancing and having fun with a woman who is not his wife Mily!

Raúl de Molina enjoys his exotic vacation

Raúl de Molina shared a video on Instagram where he is shaking his hips with a woman who is not his wife, Mily. It caused an uproar on social media.

In the video, the Univision host is seen shaking his hips with a belly dancer in a very exotic outfit. Raúl de Molina begins to dance along with her.