Raúl de Molina shakes his hips with a belly dancer (VIDEO)
Raúl de Molina shakes his hips with a belly dancer. The Univision host moves his hips like never before. El Gordo Molina shows off his vacation.
Raúl de Molina with a belly dancer. The beloved presenter of the popular Univisión show El Gordo y La Flaca is known to be active on social media, sharing moments from his daily life.
Sometimes, Raúl de Molina is very discreet and decides to keep it professional, but recently a video began to circulate where he is seen enjoying life, dancing and having fun with a woman who is not his wife Mily!
Raúl de Molina shared a video on Instagram where he is shaking his hips with a woman who is not his wife, Mily. It caused an uproar on social media.
In the video, the Univision host is seen shaking his hips with a belly dancer in a very exotic outfit. Raúl de Molina begins to dance along with her.
With a big smile on his face and holding the dancer’s hand, Raúl de Molina starts shaking his hips with a scantily clad belly dancer. Later he showed off his meal while on vacation.
He’s not alone in the video. He’s with his wife Mily but he still decided to shake it like a polaroid in front of her.
How fans reacted
The video was also shared by El Gordo y la Flaca, which he hosts with Lili Estefan. As expected, the reaction from internet users was immediate and there were even those who asked him to behave.
“Ridiculous.” “Raulito behave.” “Give Raúl a waist.” “Raúl is unleashed.” “He dances very well.” “Keep enjoying Raúl.” “That Raúl is not easy.” “Giving everything!” “Enjoy my Raúl! I admire you” “Ridiculous, just like Lili.” “The only thing you do well is eating.”