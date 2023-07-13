Raúl de Molina says that Lili Estefan «is not well» after being absent from the show
Raúl de Molina has bad news about Lili Estefan. The Cuban host has been absent from El Gordo y la Flaca. Her co-host says that she has not been well.
Raúl de Molina says that Lili Estefan is not well. In 1998, Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina appeared on the successful show, El Gordo y la Flaca for the first time. It is currently one of Univision’s most successful programs and the hosts have become quite popular.
It is unusual for the famous «Flaca» to be absent from the show but, unfortunately, sometimes it can’t be helped. Now Raúl de Molina has explained what’s going on with the beautiful Cuban presenter.
These days, Lili Estefan has been missing from El Gordo y La Flaca, raising questions among her faithful fans. However, her co-host and great friend Raul de Molina has explained what is happening.
Many thought that perhaps Lili is enjoying a vacation, however, Raúl said that he wished that were the case. He says his co-host of more than 20 years is not well and offered some details.
What happened to Lili Estefan?
Raúl told viewers that his co-host is not feeling well: «Lili is not feeling well today and with us is Karina Banda,“ he revealed yesterday at the start of the program, surprising those who tune in every day.
Although the beloved «Gordo» did not want to reveal more in-depth details about what is going on with his co-host, he did say the following: «Lili is still at home, she has not been well in recent days. Accompanying me here is my dear Karina Banda.»
Karina Banda replaces Lili Estefan on the show
Karina Banda is also very beloved by the public but people missed the iconic Lili Estefan on the show and sent her messages hoping for a speedy recovery on social media. So far, there have been no more reports on her condition.
We hope that soon more details will be revealed her health because just a few days ago she was celebrating with her children, dancing and having a great time. Despite everything, Estefan is very open with her fans and always reveals what is going on in her life.