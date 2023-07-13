Raúl de Molina has bad news about Lili Estefan.

The Cuban host has been absent from El Gordo y la Flaca.

Her co-host says that she has not been feeling well.

Raúl de Molina says that Lili Estefan is not well. In 1998, Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina appeared on the successful show, El Gordo y la Flaca for the first time. It is currently one of Univision’s most successful programs and the hosts have become quite popular.

It is unusual for the famous «Flaca» to be absent from the show but, unfortunately, sometimes it can’t be helped. Now Raúl de Molina has explained what’s going on with the beautiful Cuban presenter.

These days, Lili Estefan has been missing from El Gordo y La Flaca, raising questions among her faithful fans. However, her co-host and great friend Raul de Molina has explained what is happening.

Many thought that perhaps Lili is enjoying a vacation, however, Raúl said that he wished that were the case. He says his co-host of more than 20 years is not well and offered some details.