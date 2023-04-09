Raúl de Molina is accused of animal abuse on social media

Raúl de Molina was accused of animal abuse.

“El Gordo” shared a controversial video on Instagram.

People were outraged in the comments. Raúl de Molina, better known “El Gordo” of El Gordo y la Flaca, is once again in the eye of the storm. He posted a video on Instagram where he’s riding a camel and people accuse him of animal cruelty. The video immediately was flooded with comments from users criticizing El Gordo’s actions. He tried to clarify the situation in the description of his post, however, it did not work out well for him. Raúl de Molina of animal abuse The host of El Gordo y la Flaca, Raúl de Molina, wanted to share a short video of his vacation in Morocco with his followers. In it, he’s riding a camel. The camel is seen lying on the ground while Rául tries to get on it. He succeeds, however the camel falls and causes the host to almost fall, which upset viewers.

Raúl de Molina tries to explain why the camel couldn’t stand In the video you can see how the camel tries to get up but falls back to the ground. People thought that this was because of the host, however, Raúl de Molina explained why the camel fell. “It’s not that the camel couldn’t get up, but that they stopped it since the chair is unfastened and I almost fell,” the host said in his Instagram post in an attempt to calm down his followers

Raúl says that there was no problem with the camel In one more attempt to carry the host, the camel made a series of movements that people thought looked strange. However, Raúl said that riding a camel is the same as riding a horse and clarified that the problem is not his weight. “To clarify those who protest. What is the difference between riding a camel and riding a horse? In the desert you ride a camel, since these animals weigh more than 1,300 pounds,” he said, trying to defuse the situation.

Followers don’t believe to Raúl El Gordo’s followers continued to leave negative comments saying it was “animal abuse and mistreatment” and that he should not ride the camel, Raúl de Molina concluded by writing: “They also kill them like cows and sell the meat to people who cannot buy beef since camel meat is cheaper.” People commented: “That is called animal abuse.” “How is it possible that they mistreat an animal in that way?”