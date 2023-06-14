Rashel Díaz appears on Despierta América again.

She was on the show for 12 years before moving to Telemundo.

Viewers want the host to return to Despierta América.

Rashel Díaz appears on Despierta América again. The 49-year-old Cuban host gave everyone a lot to talk about on Monday morning after appearing as a guest on Univision’s Despierta América again. The show was her home for several years before she moved to Telemundo’s Hoy Día.

However, Rashel Díaz was recently fired from Hoy Día in a rather surprising way and now it seems that she is considering going back to her old show.

Rashel’s surprising departure from Telemundo

According to various reports, Rashel Díaz was on the Telemundo network for nearly 12 years when she was let go on August 5, 2020. After that she focused on personal projects.

Now, the Cuban host is focused on her new podcast where she deals with everyday issues from her own experience and talks with other popular television and internet personalities.