Rashel Díaz appears on ‘Despierta América’ again: Is it a blow to ‘Hoy Día’?? (PHOTOS)
Rashel Díaz appears on Despierta América again. She was on the show for 12 years before moving to Telemundo. Viewers want the host to return.
- Rashel Díaz appears on Despierta América again.
- She was on the show for 12 years before moving to Telemundo.
- Viewers want the host to return to Despierta América.
Rashel Díaz appears on Despierta América again. The 49-year-old Cuban host gave everyone a lot to talk about on Monday morning after appearing as a guest on Univision’s Despierta América again. The show was her home for several years before she moved to Telemundo’s Hoy Día.
However, Rashel Díaz was recently fired from Hoy Día in a rather surprising way and now it seems that she is considering going back to her old show.
Rashel’s surprising departure from Telemundo
According to various reports, Rashel Díaz was on the Telemundo network for nearly 12 years when she was let go on August 5, 2020. After that she focused on personal projects.
Now, the Cuban host is focused on her new podcast where she deals with everyday issues from her own experience and talks with other popular television and internet personalities.
Rashel Díaz appears on Despierta América again
The gorgeous 49-year-old host surprised her fans once again by appearing on the show. She is still popular with Univision viewers.
On Monday morning, Rashel shared an Instagram post: «What a nice way to start the week! A busy and productive morning, visiting and talking with friends and colleagues about my new projects and my podcast De Menos a Más.
Rashel was happy to appear on the show again
Rashel wasn’t just on Despierta América to reunite with her old colleagues. She was also there to promote her podcast.
«Thanks to all the people who have written to tell me that they saw me from their homes. If you want to listen to the first episode of my podcast, you can find it in the link in my bio or in my featured stories,» Rashel Díaz wrote in the description of the post.
Fans want her to return to the show
People commented on Rashe’s post and many want her to return to TV. «It’s not for nothing, but those programs need more sandunga, you would look good there, Rashel,» said one follower.
«How nice to see you on the screen.» «With all my Rashel!! You were as great as your podcast.» «I never understood why @rasheldiaz was taken off TV. You are unique and bright and that is needed in that program.”