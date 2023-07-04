Is Raquel Bigorra’s alleged curse connected to Mariana Levy and Talina Fernández?
Is Raquel Bigorra cursed? Is Biorra's alleged curse connected to Mariana Levy and Talina Fernández dying? How are the three women linked?
- Is Raquel Bigorra cursed?
- Is Biorra’s alleged curse connected to Mariana Levy and Talina Fernández dying?
- How are the three women linked?
There have been claims of a mysterious curse surrounding host Raquel Bigorra following Talina Fernández’s death. It has been alleged that this is the second time a tragedy has occurred in Talina Fernández’s family while Raquel Bigorra was involved in a reality show.
Raquel Bigorra, who is not only a host but also an actress and writer, was previously connected to a similar incident in 2005. Now people are asking more questions.
Talina Fernández and Mariana Levy
On Wednesday, June 28, Talina Fernández, also known as ‘The Lady of the Good Sayings,’ passed away at the age of 78. She had been battling leukemia, a disease that caused her immense pain until her last breath, according to her son Coco Levy.
The Fernández family had already experienced a heart-wrenching loss fhen actress Mariana Levy passed away several years ago due to a heart attack.
Is Raquel Bigorra cursed?
Recently, a video has been circulating on social media suggesting that Raquel Bigorra is cursed because two prominent Mexican celebrities have passed away while she was participating in a reality show.
In April 2005, Raquel Bigorra was a contestant on the popular reality show Big Brother VIP. Coincidentally, in the same month, beloved actress Mariana Levy tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack. History seems to be repeating itself now!
Two deaths occurred while Bigorra was appearing on different reality shows
While Raquel Bigorra is appearing on La Casa de los Famosos México, beloved presenter Talina Fernández died, prompting speculation of a curse. A video circulating on TikTok even sought to draw connections to this alleged curse.
Arjé Díaz, a TikToker and actor stated: «During (Raquel Bigorra’s) time in confinement, the death of Mariana Levy occurred. As many may recall, Mariana tragically lost her life following an assault in Mexico City, which led to heart problems. The production team of Big Brother decided to inform Raquel Bigorra about Mariana’s death during her appearance on the show.»
What happened?
Arjé Díaz went on to explain the connection between Raquel Bigorra, Mariana Levy, and Talina Fernández, stating, «The three of them were part of a morning show called Nuestra Casa, and this created a strong and close bond among them. It was due to this bond and their close relationship that the decision was made to inform Raquel about Mariana’s death.»
The recent announcement of Talina Fernández’s untimely death while Raquel Bigorra is appearing on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico raises questions about a potential curse.