Is Raquel Bigorra cursed?

Is Biorra’s alleged curse connected to Mariana Levy and Talina Fernández dying?

How are the three women linked?

There have been claims of a mysterious curse surrounding host Raquel Bigorra following Talina Fernández’s death. It has been alleged that this is the second time a tragedy has occurred in Talina Fernández’s family while Raquel Bigorra was involved in a reality show.

Raquel Bigorra, who is not only a host but also an actress and writer, was previously connected to a similar incident in 2005. Now people are asking more questions.

Talina Fernández and Mariana Levy

On Wednesday, June 28, Talina Fernández, also known as ‘The Lady of the Good Sayings,’ passed away at the age of 78. She had been battling leukemia, a disease that caused her immense pain until her last breath, according to her son Coco Levy.

The Fernández family had already experienced a heart-wrenching loss fhen actress Mariana Levy passed away several years ago due to a heart attack.