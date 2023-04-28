LA rapper MoneySign Suede killed in prison at 22 (PHOTOS)
Rapper Moneysign Suede killed in prison. The California-born rapper was found dead inside a jail in California. Originally from Los Angeles, his death, at the young age of 22, was confirmed by his family.
The Sun reported that he was found dead inside a prison in California, and it is being investigated as a homicide. His family issued a short statement on his Instagram account confirming the sad news.
Rapper MoneySign Suede killed in prison
The Los Angeles rapper was apparently found dead inside a California prison. The news was released on Wednesday, April 26, which is also assumed to be the date of his death.
At the moment there is not much information about the incident that occurred inside the prison. He was serving a two year and eight month sentence for a felony weapons conviction.
MoneySign Suede’s family releases a statement
After news of MoneySign Suede’s death became known, people began offering condolences. His family issued a short statement on his Instagram account.
“We appreciate the condolences, our family has not set up a gofundme, please don’t fall for any scams, thank you!” reads the short message.
Fans mourn MoneySign’s death
After the news of his death was announced, messages of disbelief, farewell and condolences began appearing in the comments on his Instagram posts. He last posted just two days ago.
“Brother… please tell me the news is false… damn… I can’t believe this…” “Rest my brother.” “I love you, carnalito, may your soul rest.” “Long live Suede” “REST IN POWER YOUNG KING” “I’m hurt, we had so many plans, praying for you and all the parkside, your family… I can’t believe this. Always you!”