LA rapper MoneySign Suede was killed in prison.

His family confirmed the news on Instagram.

He was found dead in the prison shower at 22.

Rapper Moneysign Suede killed in prison. The California-born rapper was found dead inside a jail in California. Originally from Los Angeles, his death, at the young age of 22, was confirmed by his family.

The Sun reported that he was found dead inside a prison in California, and it is being investigated as a homicide. His family issued a short statement on his Instagram account confirming the sad news.

Rapper MoneySign Suede killed in prison

The Los Angeles rapper was apparently found dead inside a California prison. The news was released on Wednesday, April 26, which is also assumed to be the date of his death.

At the moment there is not much information about the incident that occurred inside the prison. He was serving a two year and eight month sentence for a felony weapons conviction.