Psychic Ramses Vidente predicted Titan submarine’s tragic end

Ramses Vidente’s prediction about the Titan tragedy resurfaces.

The psychic foresaw a submarine would disappear months ago.

Once again his predictions have come true.

Psychic Ramses Vidente predicted the Titan submarine tragedy. The submersible carrying five people bound for the Titanic imploded near the site of the wreck, killing all five people on board, authorities said Thursday. It was a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent day-and-night search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said at a news conference that they have notified family members of the crew of the Titan, which had lost contact Sunday. What little hope remained of finding the five men alive was extinguished early Thursday.

Everyone aboard the Titan submersible lost their lives

A few hours after the tragic news was confirmed, the chilling prediction that Ramses made about the Titan submarine has resurfaced. The psychic revealed that a submersible would suffer a fatal mishap and it seems that his revelation was fulfilled.

Tv y Notas shared the video on Twitter, saying that Ramses Vidente had predicted the disappearance of a submarine in the middle of the ocean. He said this on April 28.