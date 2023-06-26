Psychic Ramses Vidente predicted Titan submarine’s tragic end
Ramses Vidente's prediction about the Titan tragedy resurfaces. The psychic foresaw a submarine would disappear months ago.
- Ramses Vidente’s prediction about the Titan tragedy resurfaces.
- The psychic foresaw a submarine would disappear months ago.
- Once again his predictions have come true.
Psychic Ramses Vidente predicted the Titan submarine tragedy. The submersible carrying five people bound for the Titanic imploded near the site of the wreck, killing all five people on board, authorities said Thursday. It was a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent day-and-night search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.
U.S. Coast Guard officials said at a news conference that they have notified family members of the crew of the Titan, which had lost contact Sunday. What little hope remained of finding the five men alive was extinguished early Thursday.
Everyone aboard the Titan submersible lost their lives
A few hours after the tragic news was confirmed, the chilling prediction that Ramses made about the Titan submarine has resurfaced. The psychic revealed that a submersible would suffer a fatal mishap and it seems that his revelation was fulfilled.
Tv y Notas shared the video on Twitter, saying that Ramses Vidente had predicted the disappearance of a submarine in the middle of the ocean. He said this on April 28.
Ramses Vidente predicted the Titan submarine tragedy
The psychic has gained credibility after several of his predictions have come true, including Julián Figueroa’s death and that AMLO would test positive for COVID-19 again.
In the short video, Ramses Vidente can be heard saying the short phrase, «missing submarine». Although no more is revealed, the psychic’s face shows alarm.
«Missing Submarine»
«Missing submarine.» Ramses said these words on April 28. Now, nearly two months later, the Titan submersible went missing.
Ramses shared the video on his official Instagram account and it got many comments: «I just believe Ramses, he is very accurate.» «The best psychic in the world.» «Yes, I remember when he said incredible prediction about the submarine!» «He is the best in predictions.» «You have an incredible gift.»