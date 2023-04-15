Chronicle: Ramón Pérez is struck and killed by a police car in Georgia
Ramón Pérez was struck and killed by a Gwinnett County Police officer. The tragic accident occurred early Sunday morning.
Ramón Pérez, 48, went to a party on Saturday night at a nightclub located a couple of miles from his home in Georgia. After they closed the Espacio Discotec at dawn on Sunday, he decided to return to his apartment, without imagining that the angel of death was waiting for him outside.
It is unknown who he was with during the last hours of his life. What is a fact is that he made the mistake of walking home instead of taking one of the taxis that are always outside that joint. That was the last mistake he made in his life. At about 3:30 am he was struck by a car and killed.
What do we know so far about Ramón Pérez?
Ramón Pérez was a Guatemalan citizen who immigrated to Georgia from his country several years ago. Shortly after, he met a woman who he moved in with and they had two children. But things between them didn’t work out, so last year they broke up. Despite that, he was still responsible to his family.
He supported them his children with his job as a carpenter. Ramón was a very hard working guy. He literally started working very early in the morning and sometimes didn’t finish until the sun went down. In fact, on Saturday, the last day of his life, he worked until nightfall and decided to shower, change and go out to have fun.
He wasn’t hit by just any driver
Tragically, Ramón Pérez was struck by a car as he was walking down Brook Hollow Parkway near the intersection with Mitchell Road in Norcross, Georgia. And he wasn’t hit by just any car, it was a police car.
The officer swerved to avoid Ramón but was was unsuccessful. The authorities have not yet revealed whether the victim was crossing where he shouldn’t have or if it was the officer’s fault. The investigation is already being taken over by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
The officer tried to administer first aid
Through a brief press release, the Gwinnett County Police Department explained that the officer involved in this tragedy immediately got out to provide medical attention to the pedestrian. Unfortunately, he did not survive.
Death is the only thing we all have for sure on this earth. We all know that sooner or later, we are going to leave this planet somehow. Obviously we would like this to come when we have already achieved our goals in life and that it be in the least painful way possible, although there is no one who can guarantee that. So we have to live each day as if it were the last of our lives. Sad for Ramón’s children who will never see him again. Thank you for reading my chronicle today in MundoNow Until next time.