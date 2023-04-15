Chronicle: Ramón Pérez is struck and killed by a police car in Georgia

Ramón Pérez was struck and killed by a Gwinnett County Police officer.

The tragic accident occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the official investigation, he was walking in the road.

Ramón Pérez, 48, went to a party on Saturday night at a nightclub located a couple of miles from his home in Georgia. After they closed the Espacio Discotec at dawn on Sunday, he decided to return to his apartment, without imagining that the angel of death was waiting for him outside.

It is unknown who he was with during the last hours of his life. What is a fact is that he made the mistake of walking home instead of taking one of the taxis that are always outside that joint. That was the last mistake he made in his life. At about 3:30 am he was struck by a car and killed.

What do we know so far about Ramón Pérez?

Ramón Pérez was a Guatemalan citizen who immigrated to Georgia from his country several years ago. Shortly after, he met a woman who he moved in with and they had two children. But things between them didn’t work out, so last year they broke up. Despite that, he was still responsible to his family.

He supported them his children with his job as a carpenter. Ramón was a very hard working guy. He literally started working very early in the morning and sometimes didn’t finish until the sun went down. In fact, on Saturday, the last day of his life, he worked until nightfall and decided to shower, change and go out to have fun.