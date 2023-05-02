Rafael Caro Quintero’s nephew ‘El R’ is arrested in Jalisco

Rafael Caro Quintero’s nephew has been arrested.

He was known in the drug world as ‘El R’.

The drug trafficker sought to carry on Caro Quintero’s reign.

The Mexican drug world was dealt a tough blow on Sunday, April 30, as Rodrigo Omar Páez Quintero, known in the criminal world as “El R”, was arrested in Jalisco after a successful operation.

He is well known in the world of drug trafficking for being the nephew of one of the most powerful bosses in Mexico’s history, Rafael Caro Quintero. In his time he ruled the drug world along with Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo.

Authorities arrest El R in Zapopan, Jalisco

According to Milenio, the Mexican drug world was just dealt a tough blow. Rodrigo Omar Páez Quintero was arrested in Zapopan, Jalisco by members of the Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of the Navy.

The arrest of the drug trafficker was the result of a successful operation as he was issued a formal arrest warrant for extradition purposes for multiple crimes.