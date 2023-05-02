Rafael Caro Quintero’s nephew ‘El R’ is arrested in Jalisco
Rafael Caro Quintero's nephew has been arrested. He was known in the drug world as 'El R'. The drug trafficker sought to carry on Caro Quintero's reign.
The Mexican drug world was dealt a tough blow on Sunday, April 30, as Rodrigo Omar Páez Quintero, known in the criminal world as “El R”, was arrested in Jalisco after a successful operation.
He is well known in the world of drug trafficking for being the nephew of one of the most powerful bosses in Mexico’s history, Rafael Caro Quintero. In his time he ruled the drug world along with Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo.
Authorities arrest El R in Zapopan, Jalisco
The arrest of the drug trafficker was the result of a successful operation as he was issued a formal arrest warrant for extradition purposes for multiple crimes.
The arrest of the drug trafficker was the result of a successful operation as he was issued a formal arrest warrant for extradition purposes for multiple crimes.
Interpol is involved in El R’s arrest
This was not just any arrest, since we’re talking about the nephew of Rafael Caro Quintero. Agents of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), the General Directorate of International Police Affairs and Interpol were all involved.
Rodrigo Páez Quintero was captured in the Santa Rita neighborhood of the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco. Caro Quintero’s nephew’s arrest had been ordered by the District Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Mexico City in the North prison.
Rodrigo Páez sought to rebuild Caro Quintero’s legacy
Police investigations indicate that one of Rodrigo Páez Quintero’s main objectives was to rebuild the legacy left by his uncle and former partner of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (“The Boss of Bosses”) with the Caborca Cartel.
The Caborca Cartel intended to retake the streets and control the town of El Zoquete in Caborca, Sonora. Its main base was in the north of Sonora.
El Chapo and El R were enemies
El R also wanted to own the plaza, so Caro Quintero’s nephew closely watched El Chapo’s sons, who were his main rivals, according to Milenio.
In addition to Rodrigo Páez Quintero, other relatives of Caro Quintero have tried to help to take over the Sonora area and become the main owners of the plaza. These include Juan Pablo Quintero Martínez, “El Pablito”, José Gil Caro Quintero, “El Pelo Chino” and Ramón Quintero Páez, “El Tiko”.