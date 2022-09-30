Racy videos where Lizbeth Rodríguez shows it all come to light
People share their opinions about racy videos of Lizbeth Rodríguez. Is she nude in the clips? She causes controversy again.
The Mexican influencer is once again causing a controversy. This time it is not for showing herself kissing her alleged girlfriend Celia Lora. Now, racy videos where Lizbeth Rodríguez shows it all have come to light and we’ve got the details.
Recently, the social media star who rose to fame thanks to the popular YouTube project Badabun where she was in charge of the Exponiendo Infieles section where she used to ‘unmask’ compromising conversations, has been labelled a liberal.
Well, having no shame in sharing “intimate” moments of her alleged relationship with the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora, Lizbeth also delights her followers with the revealing images that she shares on Instagram and even with spicy videos.
She’s involved in a number of controversies and, a couple of days ago, racy videos of Lizbeth Rodríguez came to light. This shocked astonishment her followers because, without a doubt, they never imagined that they would get to see the influencer like this.
She made a video in the shower
One of the racy videos of Lizbeth Rodríguez that were recently discovered was shared by user ‘El fresco kirby’ through YouTube Shorts. In it Lizbeth Rodríguez appears shamelessly showing off her attributes.
In addition, the spicy video was recorded by Lizbeth herself from her shower. She informs her audience that her cell phone is waterproof. The Mexican beauty asked her followers whether they liked the color of her hair, while she showed her chest. Click here to watch the video.
Her top almost fell off!
Another of the now viral videos that were revealed is also on YouTube. In it the host is seen with her former partner from Badabun, Kim Shantal. Both women are dancing suggestively.
In particular, Lizbeth Rodríguez was wearing a small light green tube top that left very little to the imagination. However, this didn’t stop Liz from dancing to the beat of the music without caring that her top was about to fall off. It was obvious that she wasn’t wearing a bra. Click here to see the video of Lizbeth Rodríguez.
Lizbeth Rodríguez lifts her skirt
Finally, another racy video of Lizbeth Rodríguez came to light and caused a stir among her fans, because the Mexican beauty decided to record herself dancing, wearing only a bra top and a mini skirt that barely covered her assets.
As if this were not enough, Lizbeth decided to show off her revealing outfit in a sexy video where she even lifted her skirt. Confident in her attributes, she continued dancing and smiling for the camera while showing herself almost naked. Click here to see the video.