Racy videos where Lizbeth Rodríguez shows it all come to light

People share their opinions about Lizbeth Rodríguez’s racy videos.

Is she nude in the clips?

She causes controversy again.

The Mexican influencer is once again causing a controversy. This time it is not for showing herself kissing her alleged girlfriend Celia Lora. Now, racy videos where Lizbeth Rodríguez shows it all have come to light and we’ve got the details.

Recently, the social media star who rose to fame thanks to the popular YouTube project Badabun where she was in charge of the Exponiendo Infieles section where she used to ‘unmask’ compromising conversations, has been labelled a liberal.

Racy videos of Lizbeth Rodríguez showing it all come to light

Well, having no shame in sharing “intimate” moments of her alleged relationship with the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora, Lizbeth also delights her followers with the revealing images that she shares on Instagram and even with spicy videos.

She’s involved in a number of controversies and, a couple of days ago, racy videos of Lizbeth Rodríguez came to light. This shocked astonishment her followers because, without a doubt, they never imagined that they would get to see the influencer like this.