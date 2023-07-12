Racist woman calls Mexican family «trash» at a pool party

Racist woman calls a Mexican family «trash» at a pool party.

The video went viral on TikTok.

The woman had to be physically restrained.

Racist Karen calls Mexican family «trash» while they were enjoying a day at the pool. What should have been a fun event ended in a true nightmare for a Mexican family in Lakewood, Colorado when a white woman lashed out at them for having a «Mexican party». She continued to berate them calling them «low-class slime».

The woman did not seem to care that there were children in the group as she continued her expletive-laden tirade. One of the family members shared the video on TikTok, saying: “According to this Karen, all Mexicans are low-class. I hope this video is found by your coworkers, family and friends. Acting like this at a family BBQ where there are children is completely disgusting.»

The video , which reached more than a million views, shows how the woman goes from verbal to physical assault, when she violently snatches the cell phone from one of the family members who was recording the attack. The person who shared the video only asks that she apologize to her family for her.

So far that has not happened. Officers from the Lakewood Police Department detail in their report that they went to the Alta Green Mountain pool to mediate with those involved in the incident. Witnesses were questioned but no one was arrested.