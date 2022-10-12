Racist audio: What did Los Angeles Councilwoman Nury Martínez say?

Nury Martínez is accused of being racist.

She said that the Black son of a councilman looked like “a monkey”.

What else did she say? Nury Martínez, president of the Los Angeles City Council and one of the most powerful Latino politicians in the California city, resigned from her position on Monday after the controversy generated by a leaked audio in which she is heard making racist comments. The comments were made after a meeting held in October 2021 with council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León along with the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Ron Herrera. Some of her comments emerged on social media, although not all of them are real. Nury’s racist comments Behind closed doors, the president of the Los Angeles City Council, Nury Martínez, made openly racist comments, mocked some of her colleagues and spoke in unusually crude terms about how the city should be politically constituted. The conversation was kept private for nearly a year, until a leaked recording exploded Sunday and turned the focus of an entire sprawling metropolis on Los Angeles City Hall. On Monday she resigned from her position. FILED UNDER: Councilwoman Nury Martínez

Nury Martínez was asked to resign By Sunday night, three of Martinez’s council colleagues had called for her resignation. The leak quickly became a hot new topic ahead of the upcoming November 8 election, in which candidates, some of them backed by Martinez, have to settle their positions. Martínez and the other Latino leaders present during the conversation did not seem to know that they were being recorded, as Martínez said that a white councilman treated his Black son as if he were an “accessory” and said of Councilman Mike Bonin’s son that “he looked like a little monkey.” FILED UNDER: Councilwoman Nury Martínez

What else did Councilwoman Nury Martínez say? The conversation took in October 2021. The recording leaked over the weekend with councilmen Gil Cedillo, the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Ron Herrera, councilman Kevin de León and the president of the City Council making racist remarks about the Black, LGBT, and indigenous Mexican communities of Southern California. Councilwoman Martinez can be heard complaining: “The kid is bouncing off the effing walls” of a float, practically tipping it. “There is nothing you can do to control him, he looks like a little monkey,” said Martínez, referring to the child’s behavior during the MLK Day parade. FILED UNDER: Councilor Nury Martínez

Martínez talked about her colleague Martinez talks about the young adopted Black son of white Councilman Mike Bonin. She says the child is being raised like “a little white boy” and calls him “that little monkey.” In addition, she refers to Bonin, who is homosexual, as a “little f****”, according to the audio. De León suggests that Bonin treats his son like an accessory just like “when Nury brings her Goyard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.” In addition, they referred to people from the Mexican state of Oaxaca as “brown and short”. CLICK TO LISTEN TO THE REMARKS HERE FILED UNDER: Councilor Nury Martínez