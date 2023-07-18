A rabid beaver bit a Georgia girl while she was swimming.

The girl’s father beat the beaver to death.

A Georgia girl was bitten by a rabid beaver According to local media reports, a girl was bitten by a rabid beaver while swimming in a lake in northeast Georgia. Kevin Beucker, the field supervisor for Hall County Animal Control, informed WDUN-AM that the incident occurred on Saturday when the girl was swimming on private property at the north end of Lake Lanier near Gainesville. Don McGowan, the supervisor of the Division of Wildlife Resources at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, stated to WSB-TV that a ranger who responded to the incident described the beaver as «the largest beaver I’ve ever seen.» McGowan added that the warden estimated its weight to be around 50 or 55 pounds.

The girls father took desperate measures According to the Associated Press, the girl’s father reportedly beat the beaver to death. Subsequently, the beaver tested positive for rabies at a state laboratory. «Once the rabies virus enters the brain of an animal, in this case, a beaver, they exhibit erratic behavior,» explained McGowan. To raise awareness about rabies, Hall County officials have installed signs cautioning people about the disease. They are urging residents in the vicinity to remain vigilant for animals displaying abnormal behavior and advising them to ensure their pets are vaccinated against this illness.

It was a bizarre incident People who have been attacked by a rabid animal typically undergo a series of injections to prevent infection. State wildlife biologists noted that beaver attacks are uncommon, with the last known incident at Lake Lanier occurring 13 years ago. Authorities mentioned that there were no indications of baby beavers in the vicinity, which the aggressive beaver may have been protecting. They categorized the animal as simply «an aggressive beaver.»

Officials ask the public for help In response to the alarming incident, local authorities issued a specific directive to the community. Residents in the area were requested to promptly report any instances of animals displaying abnormal behavior. Additionally, they strongly advised pet owners to ensure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. The Hall County Animal Shelter, located at 1688 Barber Rd, Gainesville, is offering the vaccine for a nominal fee of $10. Appointments can be made by calling 678-450-1587.