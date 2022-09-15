His family shared the sad news.

R&B singer Jesse Powell was popular in the 90’s.

Fans mourned his loss on social media.

The unfortunate news of the death of one of the most popular American performers of the 90’s era has been confirmed. R&B singer Jesse Powell as died at 51. His sister provided the details.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 13, and on Wednesday Jesse’s sister, singer Tamara Powell, confirmed the 90’s R&B icon’s death on Instagram.

R&B singer Jesse Powell dies at 51

According to The Sun, Jesse Powell died “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles. However, so far the cause of death of the singer of popular songs such as You, If I, and I Can Tell is unknown.

Born in Gary, Indiana, Jesse got his first break in his early 20s after a music producer saw him perform at a local talent show. He signed with a record label and released his first album in 1996, according to TMZ.