R&B singer Jesse Powell dies at 51
His family shared the sad news. R&B singer Jesse Powell was popular in the 90's. Fans mourned his loss on social media.
The unfortunate news of the death of one of the most popular American performers of the 90’s era has been confirmed. R&B singer Jesse Powell as died at 51. His sister provided the details.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 13, and on Wednesday Jesse’s sister, singer Tamara Powell, confirmed the 90’s R&B icon’s death on Instagram.
According to The Sun, Jesse Powell died “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles. However, so far the cause of death of the singer of popular songs such as You, If I, and I Can Tell is unknown.
Born in Gary, Indiana, Jesse got his first break in his early 20s after a music producer saw him perform at a local talent show. He signed with a record label and released his first album in 1996, according to TMZ.
His sister confirmed the tragic news
Tamara Powell made her brother’s passing official on Instagram sharing the following message: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell,” she wrote.
“The family requests privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his eternal legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” concluded the singer’s sister in her statement.
Was his death unexpected?
On the other hand, Noticias del Espectáculo reported that there may be more to Jesse Powell’s death than it seems. Apparently, an important member of the music industry revealed that Jesse’s death “was not unexpected.”
Furthermore, according to Noticias del Espectáculo the same source explained Powell’s death would be listed as “death from natural causes” in order to avoid any controversy for the singer and his family.
Jesse’s fans offered messages to his family
Jesse Powell’s last album was released on October 14, 2003, according to Noticias del Espectáculo. And a short time later that the singer’s retirement from the stage would become official after recording the album that was titled simply Jesse.
Finally, fans did not hesitate to express their condolences to the family on social media, leaving comments on his sister’s Instagram posts. “A tremendous loss.” “He had one of the most beautiful voices in history.” “He will never be forgotten.”