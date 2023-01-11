Actor Quinn K. Redeker and comedian Roman Sörgel die on the same day (PHOTOS)
Quinn K Redeker and Roman Sörgel die on the same day. The first days of January have been filled with unexpected news. This morning, two television icons, American actor Quinn K. Redeker and cult comedian Roman Sörgel, have both died.
The details of their passing have already been released through various media. We reveal what happened to both men.
Quinn K Redeker of the Days of Our Lives dies
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker passed away last month, yet the media have just confirmed his death. Quinn wrote for, and appeared on, the soaps Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. He got an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for The Deerhunter.
His representative Christopher Hartman confirmed the news, according to CNN. Quinn died of natural causes at the age of 86 on December 20, his representative reported. The actor's daughter also confirmed the news on Monday.
A long career in daytime soaps
Redeker appeared in more than 800 episodes of the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives, playing the role of clueless Alex Marshall. In addition, CNN reported that he played Rex Sterling on The Young and the Restless. Redeker was also a successful screenwriter.
The Young and the Restless wrote a farewell message to Quinn K. Redeker on Twitter: "The Y&R family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker, who blessed Y&R with his talent in two memorable roles."
Comedian Roman Sörgel dies
On January 8, the death of the Nuremberg comedian was announced. Roman was German and belonged to the band Wassd scho? Bassd scho! for years. He was 56 when he died.
According to Es Euro, Sörgel died from "multi-organ failure after a brief illness." On the other hand, a fellow comedian, Benno Baum, said the following: "He just collapsed and couldn't be revived."
The German comedian’s career
Roman Sörgel was not always interested in being a comedian, but started by founding the band Wassd scho? Bassd scho!. Es Euro indicated that the lyrics of their songs were quite funny, which showed that Roman always had a sense of humor.
Years later, Sörgel began to fully immerse himself in comedy on YouTube calling himself 'Bembers' for the first time. He came to tell jokes at popular festivals and on television. However, in September 2022 he announced his retirement after having a nervous breakdown saying: "My brain only works with emergency power." He did not return to the stage.