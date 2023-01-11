Days of Our Lives actor Quinn K. Redeker dies.

Likewise, the death of comedian Roman Sörgel is confirmed.

How the two entertainers died.

Quinn K Redeker and Roman Sörgel die on the same day. The first days of January have been filled with unexpected news. This morning, two television icons, American actor Quinn K. Redeker and cult comedian Roman Sörgel, have both died.

The details of their passing have already been released through various media. We reveal what happened to both men.

Quinn K Redeker of the Days of Our Lives dies

Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker passed away last month, yet the media have just confirmed his death. Quinn wrote for, and appeared on, the soaps Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. He got an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for The Deerhunter.

His representative Christopher Hartman confirmed the news, according to CNN. Quinn died of natural causes at the age of 86 on December 20, his representative reported. The actor's daughter also confirmed the news on Monday.