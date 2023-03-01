Psychologist analyzes Shakira’s ‘TQG’ video and says she is desolate (PHOTOS)
A psychologist has bad news about Shakira. She analyzed the video for Shakira and Karol G's new single. Shakira reveals the unthinkable about her ex in TQG.
In recent months we have seen Shakira go deep with her new music, and, although her songs have all become massive hits, they have been aimed at her ex who broke her heart. This has unleashed a wave of controversial opinions.
Many social media users think that the Columbian singer should turn the page, while other fans say that she’s incredibly successful doing what she loves to do. Now, a psychologist has a surprising analysis of Shakira.
Psychologist analyzes Shakira’s new song TQG
Apparently, the Monotonía singer has been seriously affected on a romantic level by her unexpected breakup with Gerard Piqué, who she was with for almost 12 years. The famous ex-couple share two children, Sasha and Milan.
If this was a surprise for the fans of the famous Colombian singer, imagine how the news affected Shakira. Add to that the rumors that Piqué was allegedly unfaithful not once, but several times.
Lara Ferreiro analyzes Shakira’s lyrics
With all this, Shakira could be suffering emotionally. Psychologist Lara Ferreiro, author of Addicted to an Assh**e, spoke about what Shakira might be going through right now.
She says Shakira’s lyrics express feelings like “guilt, anger, hope and fear”. She uses Shakira’s new song with Karol G as an example. For instance, the line: You looking for food outside, me saying it was the monotony. This phrase indicates that the singer feels ashamed for having thought that things were going in a different direction, according to Ferreiro.
Bad news about Shakira’s mental health?
The phrases that the psychologist analyzed are from TQG. In another line Shakira says: You left and I put on triple M. More beautiful, more powerful, more level.
According to Lara Ferreiro, this means that Shaki is going through “desolation and acceptance”. All of the above would indicate that the singer has going through a hard time emotionally, Semana reported.