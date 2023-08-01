The summary of the fifth episode of our program «La Huella OVNI»

We discuss the «Project Blue Book»

The host delves into the relationship between the pyramids and the gods of ancient civilizations

In the fifth episode of «La Huella OVNI», Jorge Luis addresses various topics related to Project Blue Book, UFOs, and ancient civilizations.

We explain the Project Blue Book, an official program of the United States Air Force that investigated UFO sightings from 1952 to 1969.

Project Blue Book conducted more than 12,000 investigations worldwide.

Most of the cases were explained, but approximately 5% of them (about 700 cases) did not have a conclusive explanation. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here

He emphasizes that this project was the third of the Air Force and that it arose in response to the increasing number of sighting reports.

The presenter mentions that the first trigger for the project was the case of pilot Kenneth Arnold, who sighted flying objects that he described as «flying saucers».

The second trigger was the famous Roswell Incident.

The mystery comes in the form of Area 51, a famous military base in Nevada, United States.