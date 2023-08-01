La Huella OVNI 5: Project Blue Book, Area 51, and Aztecs and UFOs
Discover the Project Blue Book and its investigation into UFOs, the mystery of Roswell, and the connection with ancient civilizations.
- The summary of the fifth episode of our program «La Huella OVNI»
- We discuss the «Project Blue Book»
- The host delves into the relationship between the pyramids and the gods of ancient civilizations
In the fifth episode of «La Huella OVNI», Jorge Luis addresses various topics related to Project Blue Book, UFOs, and ancient civilizations.
We explain the Project Blue Book, an official program of the United States Air Force that investigated UFO sightings from 1952 to 1969.
Project Blue Book conducted more than 12,000 investigations worldwide.
Most of the cases were explained, but approximately 5% of them (about 700 cases) did not have a conclusive explanation. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.
He emphasizes that this project was the third of the Air Force and that it arose in response to the increasing number of sighting reports.
The presenter mentions that the first trigger for the project was the case of pilot Kenneth Arnold, who sighted flying objects that he described as «flying saucers».
The second trigger was the famous Roswell Incident.
The mystery comes in the form of Area 51, a famous military base in Nevada, United States.
The endless case of Area 51
It is known for its connection with conspiracy theories and UFO sightings.
José Luis mentions that the base has been associated with extraterrestrial technology and sightings of strange lights in the sky.
Another topic addressed is the connection between ancient American civilizations and the UFO phenomenon.
Here he analyzes the Aztec creation myth, which talks about gods in the sky who created the universe and the human being.
UFOs Sightings, Gods from another world and flying saucers
The host highlights the relationship between the pyramids and the creator gods in different cultures.
So pyramids, Project Blue Book, sightings in the skies como together in this episode to analyze enigmas and spend some time reflecting on the mysteries of this world.