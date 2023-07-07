Priscilla is photographed with Las Balas de Plata: Will there be a reunion?

Priscila shared a surprising photo with Las Balas de Plata.

They met in a recording studio.

Fans are hoping they will be making music together again!

Priscila Camacho delighted her fans with a surprise photo that sparked speculation. In the picture, she is in a recording studio alongside Tirzo, Jair Alcalá, and Victoria Kühne, leading many to believe that they might be working on a comeback as Las Balas de Plata.

Years ago Priscila stepped away from the regional Mexican and pop music scenes when she married Gustavo Ángel, of Los Temerarios, with whom she had three children. Priscila embarked on a journey into Catholic music, where she gained a devoted following. However, her fans have expressed their desire to see her return to her roots and release new songs with her old group.

WILL PRISCILA REUNITE WITH LAS BALAS DE PLATA?

Excitement and speculation filled the air as Priscilla Ángel shared a photo that got fans buzzing. In the picture, she was seen alongside Tirzo and Jair Alcalá, and to the delight of Las Balas de Plata fans, the hashtag #BalasDePlata was included in one of the images, fueling further anticipation.

With a cryptic message accompanying the post, Priscilla hinted at exciting things to come. «But how good this is sounding… I hope we can take the next step soon!» she wrote, tagging Tirzo, a former member of Las Balas de Plata. While no further details were provided about the meeting, fans were left eagerly awaiting more news from Priscilla about this exciting development.