Priscilla is photographed with Las Balas de Plata: Will there be a reunion?
Priscila shared a surprising photo with Las Balas de Plata. They met in a recording studio.Fans are hoping they will be making music together again!
- Priscila shared a surprising photo with Las Balas de Plata.
- They met in a recording studio.
- Fans are hoping they will be making music together again!
Priscila Camacho delighted her fans with a surprise photo that sparked speculation. In the picture, she is in a recording studio alongside Tirzo, Jair Alcalá, and Victoria Kühne, leading many to believe that they might be working on a comeback as Las Balas de Plata.
Years ago Priscila stepped away from the regional Mexican and pop music scenes when she married Gustavo Ángel, of Los Temerarios, with whom she had three children. Priscila embarked on a journey into Catholic music, where she gained a devoted following. However, her fans have expressed their desire to see her return to her roots and release new songs with her old group.
WILL PRISCILA REUNITE WITH LAS BALAS DE PLATA?
Excitement and speculation filled the air as Priscilla Ángel shared a photo that got fans buzzing. In the picture, she was seen alongside Tirzo and Jair Alcalá, and to the delight of Las Balas de Plata fans, the hashtag #BalasDePlata was included in one of the images, fueling further anticipation.
With a cryptic message accompanying the post, Priscilla hinted at exciting things to come. «But how good this is sounding… I hope we can take the next step soon!» she wrote, tagging Tirzo, a former member of Las Balas de Plata. While no further details were provided about the meeting, fans were left eagerly awaiting more news from Priscilla about this exciting development.
Is the group planning to return to the stage?
Excitement continues to build as Jair Alcalá, Priscila and producer Victoria Kühne, hinted at an upcoming project that promises to be remarkable. Priscila eagerly responded to the post, expressing her gratitude for the talent and support they brought to the project.
“Fortunate to produce amazing projects with amazing people. We’re going to make history,» Alcalá wrote on Instagram. «A blessing to have your talent, support and the great team you formed for this project. #ComingSoon,» Priscila responded, further fueling curiosity among the public about the highly anticipated return of Las Balas de Plata.
Is she back?
The recent photographs Priscila shared where she’s with members of Las Balas de Plata have sparked speculation and excitement among internet users. Many are hoping that this indicates the group is releasing a new album. Fans and close friends of Priscila have been expressing their support and wishing her success in this project.
Comments on social media have been filled with excitement and anticipation: «Are the silver bullets back?» «It’s a tremendous opportunity to release some of your songs, Priscila. I congratulate you, friend. And go ahead, you’ll see that it will do well.» «We already miss you super Priscila!» «Surely it’s an album for the next anniversary of the group with remastered songs, right?»