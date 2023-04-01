El Temerario’s wife Priscila Ángel shows off her curves in a bathing suit

Priscila Ángel appears in a sexy bathing suit.

El Temerario’s wife reveals her curves.

Clara Chía is caught on video working out.

As always, social media gives us plenty to talk about because when public figures decide to share their daily lives they provoke criticism and various opinions from internet users. Recently, a photo of Priscila Ángel has begun to circulate.

Despite the fact that we no longer see her on stage, El Temerario’s wife continues to be beloved by Hispanics because she connects with her fans.

Priscila Ángel shows off her curves

Priscila Ángel is often very active on social media and frequently shares what’s happening in her personal life, especially important moments with her family. Usually her posts are very upbeat, but this one was sexy.

The former member of Priscila y Sus Balas de Plata shared a photograph where she can be seen posing on the beach. Her big smile radiates great joy and positive energy. Although she’s wearing a one-piece, her sensuality shines through.