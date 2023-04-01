Search

El Temerario's wife Priscila Ángel shows off her curves in a bathing suit

El Temerario’s wife Priscila Ángel shows off her curves in a bathing suit

  • Priscila Ángel appears in a sexy bathing suit.
  • El Temerario’s wife reveals her curves.
  • Clara Chía is caught on video working out.

As always, social media gives us plenty to talk about because when public figures decide to share their daily lives they provoke criticism and various opinions from internet users. Recently, a photo of Priscila Ángel has begun to circulate.

Despite the fact that we no longer see her on stage, El Temerario’s wife continues to be beloved by Hispanics because she connects with her fans.

Priscila Ángel shows off her curves

priscilla swimsuit
Photo: Instagram

Priscila Ángel is often very active on social media and frequently shares what’s happening in her personal life, especially important moments with her family. Usually her posts are very upbeat, but this one was sexy.

The former member of Priscila y Sus Balas de Plata shared a photograph where she can be seen posing on the beach. Her big smile radiates great joy and positive energy. Although she’s wearing a one-piece, her sensuality shines through.

While El Temerario’s wife exudes sensuality, Clara Chía reveals her curves

Piqué's girlfriend shows off her figure with tight leggings
Photo: Twitter

Since she began dating Piqué Clara Chía went from anonymity to being hounded by cameras. Everyone wants to know more about her which is why videos of the ex-Barcelona player’s girlfriend have been leaked on various occasions.

The most recent was a video where Clara Chía is in a class working out in a light grey, two-piece set that shows off her curves. It was published by a fan account of the young Catalan.

