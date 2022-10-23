Priscila Ángel worries fans after Instagram posts — does she look worse than ever?
Priscila Ángel shares how her illness is affecting her. Fans wish her a speedy recovery. What happened to 'El Temerario's' wife?
For a couple of weeks, the singer’s health has worried her fans. Now, a recent Instagram post has raised alarms. Priscila Ángel is worrying her followers by appearing sick on social media. Is she looking worse than ever?
The popular performer has recently concerned people as she usually shares her most vulnerable side with her followers off the stage. As she often does on social media, she reveals a little more about herself, her family and even her health.
This time it was an Instagram Story where Priscila Ángel gave more details of the difficult process she is going through after having a bad case of Covid-19, which the singer has suffered from twice.
Given this, the “Princesa del Acordeón” decided to share that she was under a doctor’s care. She also thought it appropriate to ask her fans if, like her, their sight had been affected after the virus.
Priscila Ángel reveals her struggle with long Covid
“In Review. Did your eyesight affect you after the ‘cobich’?” wrote the performer on Instagram. In addition, it was possible to see that the singer was in an eye doctor’s office.
However, this is not the first time that Priscila Ángel has shared her recovery. Even in some of her previous posts she has shown that she is committed to improving her physical condition to get healthier.
Does she look worse than ever?
As shown in this recent Instagram post, despite dealing with the harsh symptoms of long Covid, the singer tries to ‘cheer up’ and and maintain a healthy body. “Bye thank you. Ready to start again to recover the physical condition,” wrote Priscila.
In the image, the singer is seen “showing off” the results of regular workouts, where her defined muscles and slender figure stand out. Her big smile also showed her determination to get better.
Opinions are divided about the singer’s appearance
Followers immediately sent messages of support to Priscila Ángel, in addition to wishing her a speedy recovery: “How well you look, may God take care of you.” “You are beautiful, God bless you and always give you health.”
However, there were also a couple of critic who did not support her new appearance. However it seems that they went unnoticed by the singer: “Very skinny. With carnitas, she looked much better,” said one user.