Priscila Ángel shares how her illness is affecting her.

Fans wish her a speedy recovery.

What happened to ‘El Temerario’s’ wife?

For a couple of weeks, the singer’s health has worried her fans. Now, a recent Instagram post has raised alarms. Priscila Ángel is worrying her followers by appearing sick on social media. Is she looking worse than ever?

The popular performer has recently concerned people as she usually shares her most vulnerable side with her followers off the stage. As she often does on social media, she reveals a little more about herself, her family and even her health.

Priscila Ángel worries fans after being sick on social media

This time it was an Instagram Story where Priscila Ángel gave more details of the difficult process she is going through after having a bad case of Covid-19, which the singer has suffered from twice.

Given this, the “Princesa del Acordeón” decided to share that she was under a doctor’s care. She also thought it appropriate to ask her fans if, like her, their sight had been affected after the virus.