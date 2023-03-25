Prince Harry could lose his US visa for past drug use
Prince Harry may be in trouble. He could lose his US visa and be deported back to England. This is because he admitted to using drugs when he was younger.
Prince Harry is once again in the eye of the hurricane. This time because of revelations in his autobiography Spare, which contains several confessions from the Duke of Sussex that have gotten him into trouble. Now he could lose his US visa.
The Royalty family was quite upset with Prince Harry since, in addition to having confessed that he used drugs, he made other statements that alarmed Prince William and other family members.
According to Page Six, Prince Harry is in danger of losing his US visa and, with it, his ability to live in the United States. This is because of what he wrote in Spare.
Well, in the book that was published in January, Harry confesses to having used drugs. He smoked marijuana and also said he used cocaine and other hallucinogens, something that greatly impacted his daily life in the Royal family.
Former federal prosecutor says drug use is enough to revoke Harry’s US visa
Prince Harry sought to be honest when writing his book. However, it seems that his frankness may have gone too far and, despite the fact that the drug issue is something from his past, it could come back to haunt him.
A former federal prosecutor stated the following regarding the Prince’s situation: “An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility”, “That means that Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to having used cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs.”
Harry says that drugs became a fundamental part of his life
Not only did Prince Harry admit that he had used marijuana, cocaine and hallucinogens for an extended period of time, he said it became a fundamental part of his life.
“It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters — these layers of filters — it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time,” shared the Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry went to rehab at 17
Prince Harry has not said he had a drug problem that affected his daily life. However, it was revealed that he was sent to a rehab center at the age of 17 by his father King Charles III.
Harry was sent there because his father discovered he was using marijuana. The Prince said that he only used cocaine when he was older, in addition to experimenting with psychedelic drugs as an adult.