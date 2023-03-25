Prince Harry could lose his US visa for past drug use

Prince Harry may be in trouble.

He could lose his US visa and be deported back to England.

This is because he admitted to using drugs when he was younger.

Prince Harry is once again in the eye of the hurricane. This time because of revelations in his autobiography Spare, which contains several confessions from the Duke of Sussex that have gotten him into trouble. Now he could lose his US visa.

The Royalty family was quite upset with Prince Harry since, in addition to having confessed that he used drugs, he made other statements that alarmed Prince William and other family members.

Prince Harry could lose his US visa due to past drug use

According to Page Six, Prince Harry is in danger of losing his US visa and, with it, his ability to live in the United States. This is because of what he wrote in Spare.

Well, in the book that was published in January, Harry confesses to having used drugs. He smoked marijuana and also said he used cocaine and other hallucinogens, something that greatly impacted his daily life in the Royal family.