Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to the press

Prince Harry’s autobiography has been very controversial.

He talks about his life and experiences with drugs.

He accuses Queen Consort Camila of leaking the information to the press.

The controversies surrounding Prince Harry don’t stop. Most of the problems that the Prince has had lately are due to the publication of his autobiography called Spare, where he publicly accuses Queen Consort Camila of leaking stories to the press.

Recently, Harry was in the eye of the storm because he risks losing his Green Card, or the possibility to get a United States visa, because in his book, he talks about his experiences with drugs when he was young.

Prince Harry accuses Queen Consort Camilla of leaking information to the press

On a recent episode of 60 Minutes Prince Harry, publicly accuses Queen Consort Camila of leaking stories about the royal family to the press in order to “rehabilitate her image.”

According to CNN, Harry described his stepmother Camila as “dangerous” because she had been cast as a “villain” for her role in the breakup of his parents’ marriage. Because Camila had to clean up her image, she developed a cozy relationship with the media.