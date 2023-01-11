Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to the press
Prince Harry's autobiography has been very controversial. He accuses Queen Consort Camila of leaking the information to the press.
The controversies surrounding Prince Harry don’t stop. Most of the problems that the Prince has had lately are due to the publication of his autobiography called Spare, where he publicly accuses Queen Consort Camila of leaking stories to the press.
Recently, Harry was in the eye of the storm because he risks losing his Green Card, or the possibility to get a United States visa, because in his book, he talks about his experiences with drugs when he was young.
On a recent episode of 60 Minutes Prince Harry, publicly accuses Queen Consort Camila of leaking stories about the royal family to the press in order to “rehabilitate her image.”
According to CNN, Harry described his stepmother Camila as “dangerous” because she had been cast as a “villain” for her role in the breakup of his parents’ marriage. Because Camila had to clean up her image, she developed a cozy relationship with the media.
Princes Harry and William asked Charles III not to marry Camila
Harry said the both he and Prince William had a conversation with Prince Charles III, warning him not to marry Camila because of the kind of person she was.
“We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that – surely that’s enough,” Harry added. However, in the end the brothers accepted the idea, saying that all they wanted was for their father to be happy.
The Royal Family is very upset with Harry
The statements made by Prince Harry in his soon to be released book Spare have upset the entire Royal Family. Prince William was harshly criticized, according to La Opinión.
The Royal Editor of The Times, Roya Nikkhah tweeted that these accusations are already having repercussions and she anticipates that Harry will be removed from the Coronation process, ensuring that he will not have any official role if he were to come.