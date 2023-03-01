Priest accuses his congregation of being prostitutes and drug traffickers

Priest accuses members of his congregation of being drug traffickers.

How did they respond to his accusations? Priest offends congregation! The incident happened during a Eucharist. What began with a metaphor and a biblical passage escalated and churchgoers were not happy. At the end of the mass, members of the congregation approached the altar and told the priest they were offended by what he had said. The priest’s words did not go over well. What did the priest say? “Today we attend a paisa pilgrimage and I do not want this comment to be taken badly and forgive me, I say it jokingly, because I love and value the paisas. But the cunning snake seemed like a paisa because he sold the story well and the naive bought the story and what did he do? He ate the fruit,” said the Colombian priest. “The paisa culture is the best in this world but it has the worst in this world,” he continued. But no one expected that later on he would say something more frightening and offensive to his congregation.

Everyone was uncomfortable “They are leaders for good or for evil and they know it. I am not making a mistake in saying what I am saying. Where is there a university for prostitution? In Medellin. Where are there more than 1000 students to undress on webcams? A paisa set it up,” says the priest as murmurs begin to be heard in the church. “Because the paisa can sell sin as good. Drugs, who distributes them? Micro-trafficking, who distributes it? The paisas, because they make sin look good. But the greatest spiritual leaders are also there and the best Catholics and saints are also there and I also show respect for them,” concluded the priest.

The priest won’t comment for now According to AS Colombia, one of the churchgoers who was hit by the holy water that the priest threw said, “We leave with a broken heart. We leave humiliated, destroyed because grievance is all that came out of his mouth. The women are prostitutes and the men are drug dealers. Do you think it’s good to emphasize the bad things about Medellín?” The rector of the basilica, Fray Carlos Mario Álzate, talked to W Radio about what happened at the weekend mass and said that the priest is overwhelmed and surprised by the response, so for now he will not speak publicly about it.

That’s why people lose faith “And they ask why people lose the desire to go and the faith,” people began to comment online. “A priest who is very knowledgeable about the topic. Will he be a client of any of those vices?” “That vinacho was strong.” “Sad reality. We can be the best in good things, but every day it seems that more in bad things.” “Everyone is offended, but I think it is the first time that I agree with a priest, that is the fame we have earned for promoting culture of the clever, the paisas are the gringos of Colombia.”