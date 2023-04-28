Andrés Manuel López Obrador resurfaces after contracting COVID.

The Mexican President breaks his silence.

“They would like me to disappear, but they should not act that way.” After Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID, people began to speculate about his health. It was even rumored he was very ill. Faced with this, AMLO resurfaced on Wednesday after confirming last weekend that he had tested positive for COVID for the third time and admitted that he had fainted because of a drop in blood pressure. President López Obrador resurfaces after testing positive for COVID AMLO shared a video where he can be seen walking through the National Palace. He explained what happened with his COVID-19 infection. It should be remembered that on Sunday, April 23 the Mexican president revealed that he had tested positive, according to The Associated Press. In the video, López Obrador sent a message to his opponents and said that “they have a lot of imagination” referring to speculation about his health and an alleged stroke, and that he will be able to finish his term since he is in good health.

López Obrador breaks his silence “Now that I have gotten sick again, the hatred of some people would like me to disappear, but they should not act that way… They even make me feel sorry for them because I consider them devoid of positive feelings. I see them very alone, very empty, with a lot of hate. You don’t have to wish ill for anyone, you have to apply the principle of love to your neighbor, and it is impressive,” said the president. López Obrador explained that when he was in Mérida, the capital of Yucatán, he “had a crisis because my blood pressure suddenly dropped and while I was in a meeting… I kind of passed out. It was a kind of fainting.” Although he clarified that he never fully lost consciousness.

“They want me to disappear” In addition, he added that they wanted to take him to a hospital on a stretcher but he refused and asked to be treated in an armchair, where they took his blood pressure and gave him an IV. He was quickly treated by the doctors who stabilized him and took him by air ambulance to the Mexican capital. After questioning some comments about his health that were made on social media, the president said that he was struck by the fact that some people “wanted me to disappear” and urged his fans not to worry and trust that his six-year term would end in 2024.

AMLO denies rumors “In politics it has helped me a lot that they wish me dead. After the fraud of 2006, when García Luna’s tremendous six-year term came, you can imagine, they said I was dead because I decided to visit all the towns in Mexico. They asked Calderón what I was doing, and he answered that I was out there. I was saved and thus, working in the towns, we built the organization that led us to the Presidency,” concluded the president. In recent days, conflicting information has emerged about the state of the president’s health. The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, denied on Wednesday that the anti-inflation summit, which was expected to take place on May 6 and 7 in Cancun, was canceled due to López Obrador’s illness, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. He clarified that the meeting was postponed due to scheduling complications of the invited presidents.