Mexican President López Obrador sends a letter to the US.

He is unhappy with the Biden administration.

“It is clearly an interventionist act.”

Once again, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made his unhappiness with the US government public. Previously, AMLO had released a message about his disapproval of the US getting involved in drug trafficking issues.

On Wednesday, May 3, the Mexican leader announced that he sent a letter to President Joe Biden, surprising everyone. It may not be received well by the United States.

The president of Mexico sends a message to the US

Various media have revealed that AMLO sent a letter to Biden complaining that the United States is financing “opposition” Mexican organizations. The letter was sent days after it was announced that USAID will increase the budget granted to organizations opposed to the current Mexican government.

“For a long time the Government of the United States, in particular, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has dedicated itself to financing organizations openly opposed to the legal and legitimate government that I represent,” said President López Obrador.