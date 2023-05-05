President López Obrador sent a letter to Biden
Once again, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made his unhappiness with the US government public. Previously, AMLO had released a message about his disapproval of the US getting involved in drug trafficking issues.
On Wednesday, May 3, the Mexican leader announced that he sent a letter to President Joe Biden, surprising everyone. It may not be received well by the United States.
Various media have revealed that AMLO sent a letter to Biden complaining that the United States is financing “opposition” Mexican organizations. The letter was sent days after it was announced that USAID will increase the budget granted to organizations opposed to the current Mexican government.
“For a long time the Government of the United States, in particular, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has dedicated itself to financing organizations openly opposed to the legal and legitimate government that I represent,” said President López Obrador.
“It is clearly an interventionist act, contrary to international law and the respect that must prevail between free and sovereign States,” added AMLO. Biden has not yet responded.
It is worth mentioning that López Obrador delivered the letter on Tuesday to Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, White House adviser for National Security, who was visiting Mexico for the second time in less than two months to address migration and drug trafficking, according to No Más.
As previously mentioned, AMLO sent the letter to Biden after it was announced that USAID will increase funding for organizations in Mexico dedicated to “democracy, human rights, and governance” to $60 million.
“A few days ago it was announced that said agency (USAID) will increase the budget granted to organizations that oppose our government, as it appears published on the official website of the Department of State,” the Mexican president said in his press conference.