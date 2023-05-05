Presenter and trainer Maripily Rivera suffered a stroke (VIDEO)

Presenter and trainer Maripily Rivera had a stroke.

Is she in poor health even though she appears so fit?

How her friend may have saved her life. Three weeks ago, presenter and trainer Maripily Rivera suffered a stroke that could have led to serious health problems. Many people were surprised by this because she is so physically fit. Recently, Maripily was a guest on La Mesa Caliente and it was there that she shared the terrible experience that undoubtedly was extremely frightening since strokes can have such dire consequences. Maripily Rivera had a stroke Maripily Rivera is the mother two children who are the light of her life and the reason why she works so hard. She never expected that her health would be affected because she is so disciplined when it comes to diet and exercise. She talked about her stroke on La Mesa Caliente and had some surprising revelations: “That day I woke up and I’m talking to my friend and she told me, ‘Oh Mari, you have a turned mouth and a dull little eye’. I, ignorant, what am I going to think? I tell her, ‘Oh baby yes, that’s because I injected my lips, that’s part of it.’”

Was she paralyzed? Although she didn’t expect it to be serious, she decided to call her doctor and they told her that she had just suffered a stroke, so she asked whether she was okay: “My doctor told me, ‘Mary, are you okay?? Because I think you had a stroke.” She said she never even had a headache. She continued: “I felt absolutely nothing, I didn’t feel anything. The next day I take the exams. I did have a stroke, but it was mild. At what time? I didn’t feel it,” said the 45-year-old businesswoman who confessed to working too hard.

Is Maripily Rivera’s health at risk? Maripily Rivera did not need to rest but she confessed that now she thinks it is essential because she was scared by the incident. She said on La Mesa Caliente: “I learned to rest, to let myself be carried away by the body, the mind, not to stress so much, lower work a bit because we leave, the work and the money stay.” However, another situation that triggered her health problem was that her son Joe Joe was in a car accident: “I understand that it’s a lot of work, the stress, that my son is a car racer and at that time he had a serious accident,” she stated in the interview for La Mesa Caliente that was also shared by People en Español.

People weighed in on Maripily’s health scare In the comments of People’s Instagram post, some said Maripily Rivera’s stroke could have been caused by the things ‘she puts into’ her body: “Lately I am terrified of looking at social media, a lot of bad news.” “With all the steroids that she has taken, little happened to her.” “This is the result of so many surgeries.” “My God, it can’t be! Praying for her.” “Oh god! A woman who takes so much care of herself.” “God, praying for her recovery.” “I suffered that and believe me I’m not the same, it’s something incredible where one forgets things for a moment and now she’s going to have to live her whole life drinking a medicine that helps her so that the brain has oxygen, it’s something very unfortunate.” “Praying for her recovery.”