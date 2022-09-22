A pregnant Hispanic woman was shot to death in Texas.

She was eight months pregnant and was about to celebrate her baby shower.

Her boyfriend was with her and survived the shooting. SHOCKING TRAGEDY. A pregnant Hispanic woman was shot to death in Texas just the day before she was having her baby shower. The authorities are still searching for those responsible, while the devastated family asks the community for help. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was excited to be expecting her first baby and was in the final stretch of her pregnancy. The young Hispanic woman was shot to death in an incident that took place on a Texas highway. Pregnant Hispanic woman murdered the day before her baby shower Jennifer was eight months pregnant and was expecting a boy, so in joyful anticipation she planned her baby shower. Just one day before the happy event her life was taken and her baby was killed in a shooting, according to People en Español. Relatives of the victim revealed to ABC 7 that Jennifer was traveling with her boyfriend on a highway in Houston, Texas, when unknown persons opened fire on the car. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) confirmed that the couple had just left a Shell gas station when a white sedan with tinted windows approached and they were shot multiple times.

Senseless attack Local authorities confirmed that the victim’s boyfriend, who was driving the blue Nissan Sentra in which they were traveling, was shot also but, unlike Jennifer, he survived. When asked about the incident, he said that he did not know the reason for the attack. Local police investigators considered the possibility that it was a road rage incident, but the 17-year-old told officers that the people in the white vehicle shot them without even saying a word, reported La Opinión.

A bullet-riddled car “According to the driver, he said there was no interaction before that. They stopped at the gas station just west of us here and he said he had no idea where the vehicle came from. He just came out of nowhere and started shooting at her,” said HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall. Jennifer Hernandez was removed from the car and taken to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival For now, the Texas police are on the trail of the person responsible (or those responsible) for the brutal murder of the young woman and her unborn baby.

“She would have been a wonderful mother” Jennifer’s family was completely overwhelmed by her unexpected passing and they created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to cover funeral expenses. “I am writing to you today to inform you of the loss of Jennifer Hernandez,” begins by saying the text on the fundraising page. “We are absolutely devastated by Jennifer’s passing. Nana was a wonderful daughter, a wonderful sister, and would have been a wonderful mother. Due to this unexpected loss and her unborn baby, the family has incurred a substantial amount of expenses,” the family noted on the website. “If you would like to help with her financial burden, any donation would be greatly appreciated.”