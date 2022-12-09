Prediction fulfilled! Mhoni Vidente was right about what happened to Pedro Castillo in Peru
Mhoni Vidente had predicted what would happen to Pedro Castillo in Peru."Here in Mexico they should also remove Lopez Obrador," commented a user.
- Mhoni Vidente was right again.
- The Cuban psychic had predicted what would happen to Pedro Castillo in Peru.
- “Here in Mexico they should also remove Lopez Obrador,” commented a user.
It is no longer a surprise to anyone that Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente correctly predicted what would happen in a Latin American country. In this case, with President Pedro Castillo in Peru, who was arrested after the severe crisis in the Inca nation.
According to the BBC, after Castillo announced his decision to dissolve Congress, there was a huge outcry and he was removed. Later, he was arrested and Vice President Dina Boluarte was appointed as the new head of state. What was Mhoni Vidente’s prediction?
Mhoni Vidente had anticipated that Peru “will have a bad time”
The Cuban psychic re-shared the video where she had revealed her predictions for Peru, a country that she said “will have a bad time”. “Pedro Castillo, is a president who has been controversial, who is a teacher and who won by a very narrow margin of the votes, many people do not want him in power.”
And when no one would have thought of it, Mhoni Vidente said that Castillo would be removed. “An attack is coming against the president of Peru and people will remove him from the presidency. They will begin to talk about new elections. (The new candidate) will be a strong man to dominate this country again, which has to get up and reactivate its economy,” she said.
“People will ask for his resignation”
In another part of this video, which caused all kinds of reactions among users, Mhoni Vidente predicted that various leaders, including in Mexico, Venezuela and Nicaragua, will want to help Pedro Castillo so that he is not removed from the presidency, but she saw that this would be almost impossible to achieve.
"People in the streets will ask for his resignation and coups d'état and attacks," concluded Mhoni, who also shared the video where a Hispanic journalist confirms the removal of Pedro Castillo after several attempts. Mhoni's followers did not take long to react to this accurate prediction.
Dina Boluarte assumes presidency of Peru and Castillo is arrested
Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president of Peru and called for dialogue to install a government of national unity, while the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest of, now former, President Pedro Castillo for the alleged crime of rebellion for “breaking the constitutional order”. The 60-year-old lawyer took over to replace Castillo, who was removed hours before “due to permanent moral incapacity” after trying to shut down Parliament.
After being sworn in at the headquarters of Congress, the new president listened to the national anthem and addressed a message to those present: “There has been an attempted coup d’etat… that has not found an echo in the institutions of democracy and in the street. This Congress of the Republic has made a decision and it is my duty to act accordingly. I assume the position of President of the Republic being aware of the enormous responsibility that falls to me and my first word…. is to summon the broadest unity of all Peruvians.” (With information from BBC, Jornada and AThe Associated Press)