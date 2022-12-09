Mhoni Vidente was right again.

The Cuban psychic had predicted what would happen to Pedro Castillo in Peru.

“Here in Mexico they should also remove Lopez Obrador,” commented a user.

It is no longer a surprise to anyone that Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente correctly predicted what would happen in a Latin American country. In this case, with President Pedro Castillo in Peru, who was arrested after the severe crisis in the Inca nation.

According to the BBC, after Castillo announced his decision to dissolve Congress, there was a huge outcry and he was removed. Later, he was arrested and Vice President Dina Boluarte was appointed as the new head of state. What was Mhoni Vidente’s prediction?

Mhoni Vidente had anticipated that Peru “will have a bad time”

The Cuban psychic re-shared the video where she had revealed her predictions for Peru, a country that she said “will have a bad time”. “Pedro Castillo, is a president who has been controversial, who is a teacher and who won by a very narrow margin of the votes, many people do not want him in power.”

And when no one would have thought of it, Mhoni Vidente said that Castillo would be removed. “An attack is coming against the president of Peru and people will remove him from the presidency. They will begin to talk about new elections. (The new candidate) will be a strong man to dominate this country again, which has to get up and reactivate its economy,” she said.