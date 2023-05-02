Powerlifting champion Laura Delava dies at 18

Powerlifter Laura Delava dies of a severe infection.

She was only sick for 24 hours before she died.

She was crowned Belgian champion just a few months ago.

MOURNING IN THE POWERLIFTING WORLD. Powerlifting champion Laura Delava died suddenly at only 18 years old. The tragic news was confirmed by her family, who shared that the teenage athlete‘s death was sudden.

Powerlifting requires both strength and endurance. It consists of three phases: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift, according to MEDAC. Delava became known after winning the Belgian championship.

LAURA DELAVA DIES AT AGE 18

Champion powerlifter Laura Delava has died at the age of 18. Her family shared an Instagram post saying she passed away on April 24, after contracting an infection that progressed rapidly.

“On Monday, 04/24/2023, hope went out at one in the afternoon when the doctor came to announce Laura’s irreparable condition. Therefore, it is with a broken heart that I announce the death of our national sun Laura Delava,” wrote a family member on Instagram, along with several photos.