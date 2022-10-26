Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million

Powerball jackpot is now $700 million.

The incredible amount surprises everyone.

On Wednesday you could be the lucky lottery winner.

Powerball jackpot $700 million. On Wednesday, October 26, the weekly Powerball lottery gives US residents the opportunity to win a large sum of money just by buying a ticket. However, there is a surprise for everyone.

According to El Diario, the Powerball has a huge jackpot for this Wednesday when the winning numbers are announced. The hefty amount up for grabs is $700 million, with a cash value of $335.7 million.

Powerball jackpot reaches $ 700 million

This is due to the fact there hasn’t been a winner in the past several drawings. You can be the lucky winner just by buying a lottery ticket at an authorized store. The lottery is played in 45 states across the country, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

It should be remembered that you can play twice a week, since the Powerball drawing is on Wednesday and Saturday of each week. If you have any questions you can go to Powerball.com and find out how you can be the new millionaire. Do not miss this great opportunity.