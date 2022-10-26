Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million
Powerball jackpot is now $700 million. The incredible amount surprises everyone. On Wednesday you can be the lucky lottery winner.
Powerball jackpot $700 million. On Wednesday, October 26, the weekly Powerball lottery gives US residents the opportunity to win a large sum of money just by buying a ticket. However, there is a surprise for everyone.
According to El Diario, the Powerball has a huge jackpot for this Wednesday when the winning numbers are announced. The hefty amount up for grabs is $700 million, with a cash value of $335.7 million.
This is due to the fact there hasn’t been a winner in the past several drawings. You can be the lucky winner just by buying a lottery ticket at an authorized store. The lottery is played in 45 states across the country, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
It should be remembered that you can play twice a week, since the Powerball drawing is on Wednesday and Saturday of each week. If you have any questions you can go to Powerball.com and find out how you can be the new millionaire. Do not miss this great opportunity.
The fifth largest jackpot in history
This $700 million jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the lottery, and it could go even higher if no one wins this week. So it depends on the winning numbers that are released this October 26.
How can you play?
You can be the winner of the jackpot if all your numbers match, including the Powerball. Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26 or select “QP” (Quik Pik). If all five numbers and the Powerball match, you will win the first prize. If the Powerball doesn’t match, you’ll win the second prize, and so on.
Drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday night. Now you know, prepare in advance and choose your numbers well because at any time you can be a winner. Powerball delivers one of the largest jackpots and there are many people who play every day hoping to become a millionaire.
Men and women of all ages have been huge winners and today they enjoy a very good quality of life. If you feel lucky or just want to get a prize just by buying a few numbers, this is your great opportunity, don’t miss it and run for yours.