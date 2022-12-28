A young man claiming to be possessed terrorizes a Colombian hospital

A young man got up from his stretcher in a hospital.

They claim he was possessed.

The incident happened in Colombia. As if taken from a horror movie, a possessed young man in Colombia got up from a stretcher and began to speak in a strange language. He also made unusual gestures and struck frightening poses. The incident occurred in a hospital in Colombia, where the cameras of patients and hospital staff captured the moment where the man begins to act in a bizarre way as doctors and nurses tried to calm him down. Possessed man in Colombia strikes fear on social media In a Facebook video posted by Soledad 24 hrs, a man in Barranquilla, Colombia, is shown speaking in a strange and unknown language while striking odd poses. People claimed that he was possessed by the devil. The unidentified man entered the hospital because he was under the influence of drugs. According to the source, the man consumed Bukanas Master, which is why he was not in control of his faculties, causing the hospital to shut down. Filed Under: possessed man Colombia hospital

People say that the young man was possessed The video began trending days ago after the young man, who was under the influence of drugs, got up from the bed and, as if by magic, began to speak and shout in a language that no one recognized. After this, the doctors and volunteer helpers from the Colombian hospital began to reassure the young man, who had lost his mind and continued to yell at the people near his stretcher. Moments later, he was successfully subdued by medical personnel, who put him back to bed. Filed Under: possessed man Colombia hospital

Was he possessed or did he want attention? Although the man was admitted to the Colombian hospital due to drugs, the reality is that the young man was in an unconscious state and he was not in control of himself so he began to put on a “show” for the hospital staff. People claim that it was a demonic possession because of the strange language he used and his strange poses. They even compared him to Maradona when he crossed his arms in a 2018 World Cup match. Filed Under: possessed man Colombia hospital

People deny the young man was possessed People who were less credulous were quick to comment on the video, saying the man wasn’t possessed, he was simply under the influence of drugs. Some commented: “The spirit of the happiness got into him.” and “He got into Snow White and the 7 dwarfs together.” At the moment the whereabouts of the man are unknown. It is not known if he was admitted to a special clinic or what his reaction was the next day after he sobered up. The complete video is available HERE. Filed Under: possessed man Colombia hospital