Pope Francis asks for prayers for ailing Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Supreme pontiff asks for prayers.

Benedict XVI’s health is failing.

Pope Francis requested support through prayer.

On Wednesday morning, the Supreme pontiff made a special request for all members of the Catholic faith after announcing one of its representatives is in poor health. Pope Francis requests prayers for the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

According to People en Español, Pope Francis asked for the support from the parishioners on December 28 with the following message: “I ask for a special prayer for Pope Benedict XVI who is supporting the Church in silence. He is very sick. Let us ask the Lord to console him and support him in this testimony of love for the Church until the end.”

Pope Francis asks for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

“Remember him, he is very sick” Francis pointed out. “Ask the Lord to console him, and sustain him in this testimony of love for the Church, until the end,” concluded the highest representative of the Catholic Church in his message.

The Associated Press highlights that Benedict XVI’s health has worsened due to his age and doctors are constantly monitoring the state of health of the pope emeritus, who is currently 95 years old, the Vatican reported on Wednesday.