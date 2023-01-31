Another tourist is beaten after climbing the Kukulcán pyramid
Another tourist thought he could break the rules. It's against the rules to climb the steps of the Kukulcán pyramid and a Polish tourist paid the price.
- Another tourist thought he could break the rules.
- Remember the woman who danced on top of the pyramid?
- It’s against the rules to climb the steps of the Kukulcán pyramid.
A few months ago, a woman thought that it would be a great idea to climb to the top of the Kukulcán pyramid and dance at the top. Well, this place is a protected heritage site for Mexicans who have taken care of its history and they will not allow anyone to desecrate it.
In November, a video went viral on social media, where a tourist could be seen climbing the Kukulcán pyramid in the historic city of Chichén Itzá, despite the restrictions and regulations of the tourist site. When the woman came down, locals attacked her.
What about the tourists?
Some of historical sites turn out to be tourist attractions of great interest, such as the case of the Giza pyramid, which you can now visit from home thanks to a 3D recreation.
The archaeological city of Chichén Itzá houses one of the eight wonders of the modern world, so it is not unusual for tourists from all over the world to come to observe the incredible monument. The bad news is that you can not longer climb to the top like a few years ago.
Another tourist breaks the rules
Once again a tourist climbed the Kukulcán pyramid in Chichén Itzá. The man managed to evade the fence that surrounds the Kukulcán Castle to climb the stairs to the top of the pre-Hispanic pyramid despite the sign not to cross beyond the limit.
Security personnel from the archaeological zone and from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) noticed the man, who according to reports is Polish, so they immediately ran to tell him to leave ARCHIVED UNDER: Tourist attacked Kukulcán pyramid
Residents want him out of the country
“An imbecile climbed the temple of Kukulcán in Chichén Itzá,” user @AlexisPavia commented on Twitter, showing his anger at seeing the foreign man climb one of the most honored pyramids of the Mayan culture.
After descending from the pyramid, the offender was approached by two more tourists, one of whom even hit him on the head with a stick and asked where he was from. “Get out, get out!” others also yelled and asked that he be removed from the archaeological zone. ARCHIVED UNDER: Tourist attacked Kukulcán pyramid
Mexicans are angry
“This is how those first world Europeans learn.” “Tourists in Chichén Itzá don’t know how to read or what.” “Nooo, he got hit with a shovel!” “Your marzipan is well deserved.” “Well, you have it well deserved and more… they are are in our country to do what they cannot in their country, they are only going to destroy our archeology….”
On social media, Mexicans have expressed their anger at the lack of respect of the two tourists who climbed the pyramid. SEE VIDEO OF THE TOURIST BEING ATTACKED AT KULKULCÁN PYRAMID tourist.