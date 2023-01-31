Another tourist is beaten after climbing the Kukulcán pyramid

Another tourist thought he could break the rules.

Remember the woman who danced on top of the pyramid?

It’s against the rules to climb the steps of the Kukulcán pyramid.

A few months ago, a woman thought that it would be a great idea to climb to the top of the Kukulcán pyramid and dance at the top. Well, this place is a protected heritage site for Mexicans who have taken care of its history and they will not allow anyone to desecrate it.

In November, a video went viral on social media, where a tourist could be seen climbing the Kukulcán pyramid in the historic city of Chichén Itzá, despite the restrictions and regulations of the tourist site. When the woman came down, locals attacked her.

What about the tourists?

Some of historical sites turn out to be tourist attractions of great interest, such as the case of the Giza pyramid, which you can now visit from home thanks to a 3D recreation.

The archaeological city of Chichén Itzá houses one of the eight wonders of the modern world, so it is not unusual for tourists from all over the world to come to observe the incredible monument. The bad news is that you can not longer climb to the top like a few years ago.